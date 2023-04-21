×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: al pacino | star wars | han solo | harrison ford

Al Pacino Turned Down Han Solo Role in 'Star Wars'

By    |   Friday, 21 April 2023 12:47 PM EDT

Iconic actor Al Pacino said he lost "so much money" by turning down the role of Han Solo in "Star Wars" and helping to launch Harrison Ford's career.

During a talk at The 92nd Street Y in New York on Wednesday, Pacino, 82, spoke about how he nearly starred in the classic 1970s film. At the time, Pacino said he was an emerging star and that movie offers were pouring in. 

"Well, I turned down 'Star Wars.' When I first came up, I was the new kid on the block ... you know what happens when you first become famous. It's like, 'Give it to Al.' They'd give me Queen Elizabeth to play," he said, according to Variety

Pacino admitted that he passed on the "Star Wars" script because he didn't understand it. Ford, who until that point had only a few minor roles to his name, was cast.

"They gave me a script called 'Star Wars.' They offered me so much money. I don't understand it. I read it. So I said I couldn't do it. I gave Harrison Ford a career," Pacino said. 

In 2013, Pacino also joked about helping to launch Bruce Willis' career after turning down the lead part in 1988's "Die Hard."

"I gave that boy a career," Pacino said, according to The Guardian.

In 2021, he made similar remarks, saying that he was going to make Ford pay him back. 

"He owes me so big!" Pacino said, according to LA Weekly. "I'm gonna have him pay me back. I'm gonna have him build my house."

In an interview with The Talks, Pacino admitted that passing up the opportunity appear in "Star Wars" "was my first big mistake," along with turning down a role in Terrence Malick's "Days of Heaven."

"They're in the museum of mistakes," Pacino said.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
TheWire
Iconic actor Al Pacino said he turned down "so much money" while helping launch Harrison Ford's career when he turned down the role of Han Solo in "Star Wars."
al pacino, star wars, han solo, harrison ford
305
2023-47-21
Friday, 21 April 2023 12:47 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved