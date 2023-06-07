×
Tags: al pacino | girlfriend | pregnancy | actor | father | children | family

Al Pacino Addresses Girlfriend Noor Alfallah's 'Special' Pregnancy

Wednesday, 07 June 2023 01:48 PM EDT

Al Pacino, 83, has broken his silence and addressed 29-year-old girlfriend Noor Alfallah's pregnancy.

"It's very special," he said in a video obtained by the Daily Mail on Monday — days after it emerged that the actor was expecting his fourth child. He also shares daughter Julie, 33, with Jan Tarrant, as well as twins Olivia and Anton, 22, with Beverly D'Angelo.

"It always has been. I've got many kids. But this is really special coming at this time," Pacino continued. When asked about the baby's sex, the "Godfather" star added that he did not know what he and Alfallah were having.

Pacino and Alfallah reportedly began dating last year. She describes herself as a "raconteur" on her Instagram page and her IMDB page noted she is a producer on two movies currently in post-production, including the Pacino-starred "Billy Knight."

Pacino's baby news follows close on the heels of longtime friend and fellow actor Robert De Niro's own. A representative for the 79-year-old actor confirmed earlier this month that De Niro had become a father for the seventh time. The actor first revealed the news in a low-key announcement while discussing parenthood with journalist Brittnee Blair of ET Canada.

"I know you have six kids..." Blair began to ask, to which De Niro corrected her, replying: "Seven, actually."

"I just had a baby," the "Godfather" star said.

De Niro also explained his approach to fatherhood.

"I mean, there's no way around it with kids. I don't like to have to lay down the law and stuff like that. But, [sometimes] you just have no choice," De Niro said.

"And any parent, I think, would say the same thing. You always want to do the right thing by the children and give them the benefit of the doubt, but sometimes you can't."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


TheWire
Wednesday, 07 June 2023 01:48 PM
