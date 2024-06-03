Adele Confronts Homophobic Heckler During Concert

Adele did not hesitate to confront an audience member who yelled an anti-LGBTQ+ statement during her Las Vegas residency on Saturday night.

The incident took place on Saturday, June 1, which marks the first day of Pride Month. Video made available by Sky News shows the Grammy-winning singer responding to someone at the concert who had yelled, "Pride sucks!"

"Did you come to my [expletive] show and just say that Pride sucks? Are you [expletive] stupid?" she said in the video. "Don't be so [expletive] ridiculous. If you don't have anything nice to say, shut up, all right?"

Adele is known for strongly expressing her opinions at her shows. Most recently, she slammed public scrutiny over Taylor Swift's support of her Kansas City Chiefs boyfriend Travis Kelce at the 2024 Super Bowl. Swift's presence at the Super Bowl became a hotly debated topic at the time but Adele was quick to defend the pop icon.

"All of you that are complaining about Taylor Swift being at games get a [expletive] life. It's her [expletive] boyfriend!" Adele said, adding that Swift's presence at the games made Adele more interested in the sport.

"It's actually made it a bit more enjoyable to watch, because like I said I have no idea what's going on," she added.

Late last year, Adele also made headlines after confirming her marriage to Rich Paul. For months prior, rumors were rife that the pair had tied the knot but in November, Adele officially revealed the news at Alan Carr's comedy show in Los Angeles.

"I was at Alan Carr's comedy show in L.A. tonight and Adele was in the audience. Alan asked the crowd if anyone got married recently and Adele shouted 'I did!' " one audience member told Deuxmoi, according to the Daily Mail.

Another audience member shared a similar story of the "small and intimate show."

"When he asked if anyone got married recently she yelled 'I did.' Super cute all around and was super sweet but dipped right before it ended," they said.

"Adele was sitting right behind me with a friend, having the best time. Her security only came in to bring her snacks," the audience member continued. "She didn't care if people knew she was there. She was heckling him — they're best friends."