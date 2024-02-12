Adele to Swift Critics: Get a [Expletive] Life

Adele is defending Taylor Swift, who has faced criticism for supporting her Kansas City Chiefs boyfriend Travis Kelce at the 2024 Super Bowl.

Adele sided with Swift over the weekend at Adele's Las Vegas residency. She stood up for the pop icon's presence at the Super Bowl, which has made headlines across the world.

"All of you that are complaining about Taylor Swift being at games get a [expletive] life. It's her [expletive] boyfriend!" Adele said, according to the Independent, adding that Swift's presence at the games made Adele more invested in the sport.

"It's actually made it a bit more enjoyable to watch, because like I said I have no idea what's going on," she added.

The Chiefs rallied to beat the San Francisco 49ers 25-22 on Sunday in overtime, becoming the NFL's ninth repeat Super Bowl champs.

With Swift watching Kelce from a suite that cost "well over $1million" to reserve, as Kelce revealed on his podcast, the Chiefs earned their third title in five years.

"Well, you know the goal has always been to get three," Kelce said on stage after sharing a kiss with Swift. "But we couldn't get here without getting that two, and having that target on our back all year. ... How about that. We get a chance to do it three times in a row."

Swift flew into Las Vegas on her $54 million Dassault Falcon-9 business jet, eager to return to the U.S. in time to watch Kelce play following her back-to-back concerts for the Eras Tour in Tokyo.

Before Swift's arrival, the Japanese embassy in Washington, D.C., assured fans that she wouldn't face bureaucratic obstacles to attend her boyfriend's game. She will now fly to Australia to continue her global tour.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.