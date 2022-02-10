Adele Criticized for Saying She 'Loves Being a Woman' at a Gender-Neutral Awards Show

Adele has been labeled a "transphobe" after stating that she "loves being a woman" at the gender-neutral Brit Awards show.

The singer made the remark on Tuesday when she took to the stage to collect her award for Artist of the Year, which is a new category. The awards show has done away with four awards, namely male solo artist, female solo artist, international male solo artist, and international female solo artist, in favor of two gender-neutral categories — Artist of the Year and International Artist of the Year.

"I understand why the name of this award has changed, but I love being a woman and being a female artist — I do! I'm really proud of us, I really, really am," Adele said, according to Newsweek.

What came next was a heated debate about transphobia.

Critics slammed Adele on social media, with one Twitter user describing her as a "transphobe" who used her platform "to call for the destruction of the trans community. Especially the confused teenagers," and another calling her a TERF (trans-exclusionary radical feminist).

"Please, no, ADELE can't be a TERF," the viewer said, according to Newsweek. "That last comment, though ambiguous, could be perceived as TERF-y. Please no."

While Adele faced a fair share of backlash, her remarks also garnered widespread support from fans as well as teacher Debbie Hayton, who in an op-ed for The Spectator wrote that women like Adele, and JK Rowling, "have been pursued and persecuted mercilessly, simply for standing up for their sex."

"I said women deliberately," Hayton continued. "Whatever the thought police might want us to believe, they certainly know the difference between men and women when they unleash their attacks."

Hayton pointed out that Adele may be tempted to apologize amid mounting pressure but now was the time for her to stand firm.

"Adele’s message to women and girls was inspirational. Here was a woman — who has sold tens of millions of albums — telling the world she was proud to be a woman. That's something to celebrate, not condemn," Hayton wrote, later adding that young girls needed role models and Adele "stepped up to the plate."

"For that, she deserves applause, even greater than the adulation she received for her music," she concluded.