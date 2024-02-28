Adele Pauses Las Vegas Residency Over Health Concerns

Adele has paused her Las Vegas residency amid health concerns.

Taking to social media, the singer revealed she was going on vocal rest after falling ill.

"Sadly I have to take a beat and pause my Vegas residency," the singer, 35, wrote Tuesday in a statement posted to Instagram.

"I was sick at the end of the last leg and all the way through my break," she said, adding she "hadn't quite gotten the chance to get back to full health before shows resumed."

Adele added that continuing too soon caused her to be "sick again, and unfortunately it's all taken a toll on my voice."

The "Easy On Me" hitmaker said she would be resting until receiving the all-clear from her doctor.

The postponement has impacted the next five weekends. The new dates are: March 1, 2, 8, 9, 15, 16, 22, 23, 29, and 30. Updates will be sent out as soon as they are available.

"I love you, I'll miss you like mad, and I'm sorry for the inconvenience," she wrote in her Instagram post.

Adele spoke to the audience about her condition during one of her recent performances at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace, the Daily Mail reported.

"In the middle of last night — I'm sure you can hear it in my talking voice and my singing voice a little bit — your girl was tired," she told the audience. "I didn't sleep very well ... and Ursula from the ocean has come from my chest tonight. I can't hit my headnotes properly. I didn't sleep very well and my chest is on fire.

"Straight after this show I am going on voice rest," Adele continued, apologizing to the crowd, "Can you imagine how hard now me not talking for three days is?"

Despite the pain, Adele continued to sing, the Daily Mail reported.

"You've been amazing," she told the crowd. "The show. Thank you, love, magical, magical, all putting it together from the moment out. I'm so glad you had a good time. I look crazy, I feel crazy … I'm going to go on voice rest."