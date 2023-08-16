×
Tags: survey | cameras | parents | public schools
OPINION

61 Percent: Put Cameras in Classrooms for Accountability

high school students raising hand to answer question from teacher
(Monkey Business Images/Dreamstime.com)

Scott Rasmussen By Wednesday, 16 August 2023 10:16 AM EDT Current | Bio | Archive

August 16, 2023: Sixty-one percent (61%) of voters favor putting video cameras in public school classrooms to ensure student and teacher accountability. A Scott Rasmussen National Survey found that just 29% oppose cameras.

The survey also found that 56% favor allowing parents with children in public schools to watch livestreams of their children's classrooms. Just 33% are opposed.

Methodology

The survey of 1,000 registered voters was conducted online by Scott Rasmussen on August 2-3, 2023. Field work for the survey was conducted by RMG Research, Inc. Certain quotas were applied, and the sample was lightly weighted by geography, gender, age, race, education, internet usage, and political party to reasonably reflect the nation's population of registered voters. Other variables were reviewed to ensure that the final sample is representative of that population.

The margin of sampling error for the full sample is +/- 3.1 percentage points.

Note: Neither Scott Rasmussen, ScottRasmussen.com, nor RMG Research, Inc. have any affiliation with Rasmussen Reports. While Scott Rasmussen founded that firm, he left nearly a decade ago and has had no involvement since that time.

Survey Questions

On a different topic ... To help ensure student and teacher accountability, do you favor or oppose placing video cameras in public school classrooms?

● 27%-Strongly favor

● 34%-Somewhat favor

● 18%-Somewhat oppose

● 11%-Strongly oppose

● 10%-Not sure

Would you favor or oppose allowing parents with children in public schools to watch a livestream of their child's classroom?*

● 27%-Strongly favor

● 29%-Somewhat favor

● 20%-Somewhat oppose

● 13%-Strongly oppose

● 12%-Not sure

*Numbers add to more than 100% due to rounding.

Scott Rasmussen is founder and president of the Rasmussen Media Group. He is a political analyst, author, public speaker, independent public opinion pollster and columnist for Creators Syndicate. Read Scott Rasmussen's Reports — More Here.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


ScottRasmussen
Wednesday, 16 August 2023 10:16 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

