55 Years Ago, 9 Hikers Mysteriously Died in Soviet Ural Mountains

February 2, 2024: Fifty-five years ago, in what would come to be known as the Dyatlov Pass Incident (named after expedition leader Igor Dyatlov, aged 23), a group of nine people from the Soviet Union died while hiking through a pass in the North Ural Mountains.

The group’s planned route was just over 11 miles, but at some the group went off course traveled through the wrong mountain pass, and had to make camp.

This tragedy garnered global attention due to the mysterious circumstances surrounding the deaths of the hikers. Their tent was found to have been cut open from the inside with none of the hikers inside.

The bodies of the hikers were discovered over the next 73 days. Of the nine hikers, six died of hypothermia and three from wounds to their heads or torsos. All of the hikers had apparently run over half a mile away from the tent.

The pass was closed for three years following the incident, and a plaque commemorating the deaths of these hikers now adorns a place near the pass.