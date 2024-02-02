×
Tags: soviet union | hikers | ural mountains
55 Years Ago, 9 Hikers Mysteriously Died in Soviet Ural Mountains

A memorial plaque with the names of those who died on the Dyatlov Pass. Northern Urals. (Dreamstime)

Scott Rasmussen By Friday, 02 February 2024 01:16 PM EST

February 2, 2024: Fifty-five years ago, in what would come to be known as the Dyatlov Pass Incident (named after expedition leader Igor Dyatlov, aged 23), a group of nine people from the Soviet Union died while hiking through a pass in the North Ural Mountains.

The group’s planned route was just over 11 miles, but at some the group went off course traveled through the wrong mountain pass, and had to make camp.

This tragedy garnered global attention due to the mysterious circumstances surrounding the deaths of the hikers. Their tent was found to have been cut open from the inside with none of the hikers inside.

The bodies of the hikers were discovered over the next 73 days. Of the nine hikers, six died of hypothermia and three from wounds to their heads or torsos. All of the hikers had apparently run over half a mile away from the tent.

The pass was closed for three years following the incident, and a plaque commemorating the deaths of these hikers now adorns a place near the pass.

Scott Rasmussen is founder and president of the Rasmussen Media Group. He is a political analyst, author, public speaker, independent public opinion pollster and a columnist. Read Scott Rasmussen's Reports — More Here.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Friday, 02 February 2024 01:16 PM
