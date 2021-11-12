Florida Would Welcome In–N–Out Burger, Promises No Vaccine Vigilantes

Last month one of our predictions came true. There was pushback from one business in a state that outsourced vaccine enforcement to short–order cooks. Geographically we were off by the width of a continent, but politically it was a bullseye. (Read the entire column here.)

An In-N-Out Burger location in San Francisco refused to enforce government–mandated discrimination and the city health department closed it. And that was only the beginning. Other locations were also closed by the Faucists.

We actively dislike it when, just after we fill our mouth, the waitress appears at our table and asks, “How is your food?” San Francisco COVID Commissars decided to escalate an annoyance into an enforcement action.

They ordered restaurant staff to wander about the restaurant, interrupting diners to “actively perform spot checks on customers' vaccine passes.”

That did it for In-N-Out Burger.

The company issued a fiery statement that should serve as a template for any business that still values liberty: “It is unreasonable, invasive, and unsafe to force our restaurant Associates to segregate Customers into those who may be served and those who may not, whether based on the documentation they carry, or any other reason.

“We fiercely disagree with any government dictate that forces a private company to discriminate against customers who choose to patronize their business. This is clear governmental overreach and is intrusive, improper and offensive.

“We refuse to become the vaccination police for any government.”

This is where the state of Florida and its liberty–loving Gov. Ron DeSantis enter the picture.

DeSantis had a phone conversation with hamburger honcho Lynsi Snyder– Ellingson and rolled out the Florida welcome mat. DeSantis’ press secretary Christina Pushaw (a conservative fighter in her own right) described the call as a “productive conversation” in an email exchange with SFGate.

That is, unfortunately, diplomat–speak for nothing is going to happen.

Florida has banned vaccine passports and the rest of the trappings of the Faucist Covid Commissars, but that can’t overcome geography.

Regardless of how welcome In–N–Out Burger is (Florida’s Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis joined the full court press and, according to the Tallahassee Democrat, told Snyder–Ellingson that DeSantis is so opposed to vaccine mandates he “fined Leon County $3.5 million for imposing a vaccine mandate on its employees.”) distance is proving to be an insurmountable barrier for now.

In–N–Out has 378 locations and the nearest one is located almost a thousand miles away in Houston.

All the chain’s suppliers are located in California.

Opening a Florida location would not mean just building a restaurant, it would also mean replicating an entire supply chain.

That didn’t deter Pushaw.

She remains optimistic, “Florida also has some of the best farms and cattle ranches in the country, and the governor discussed this with the president of In- n-Out. If they can identify suppliers for all their ingredients here, which we believe is possible, In-N-Out could expand to Florida.

"Governor DeSantis is willing to help with this and would welcome this great company to Florida, the best state to do business.”

With Los Angeles getting ready to impose an even more stringent Covid Regime than in San Francisco, it will be interesting to see if Texas takes a cue from Florida and makes the same pitch to In–N–Out.

Republican Gov. Gregg Abbott has been notably squishy on some virus issues and Texas has not been a pacesetter like Florida, but the Lone Star State is still a vast improvement over the biosecurity state of California.

