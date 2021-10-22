In-N-Out Fights Back Against COVID Crazies

Back in August, when New York City’s Ringling Brother’s mayor Bill De Blasio announced his vaccine passport mandate for city businesses, we made a prediction:

“What lucky population group is going to be the spearhead of this assault on the Constitution? The reflex response will be restaurant, gym and entertainment facility employees will handle initial enforcement. Really? And why is that?

“Every commercial establishment in the country features handicapped parking spots and it’s against the law for the able bodied to use those spots. Yet business is not required to enforce handicapped parking restrictions, just as they don’t enforce parking meter or fire lane parking violations. Why are ‘vaccine mandates’ any different?

“And what about businesses who know this Faucist Farce is wrong? Enforcement in those establishments will hardly be stringent.

“Here’s our prediction:

“Businesses that ignore the ‘papers, please’ regime will find snitches within their customer base complaining. Police will be called to enter the business and start checking everyone inside.”

Turns out we were only off by a continent. No major New York business, to our knowledge, refused to be drafted into the Flustapo, but a California business has.

An In-N-Out Burger location in San Francisco refused to enforce government-mandated discrimination and the city health department closed it.

The Daily Mail reports the burger joint wasn’t going all Stasi on its customers and the Health Department received a complaint from a volunteer Flustapo agent on its 311-virus snitch line. Health Department flunkies visited the restaurant three times and got their masks in a bunch when observing the dreaded “violations of the health ordinance.”

The COVID Commissars then ordered the restaurant “staff to actively perform spot checks on customers' vaccine passes.”

That’s when In-N-Out Burger had enough. The company issued a fiery statement that should serve as a template for any business that still values liberty,

“Our store properly and clearly posted signage to communicate local vaccination requirements. After closing our restaurant, local regulators informed us that our restaurant Associates must actively intervene by demanding proof of vaccination and photo identification from every Customer, then act as enforcement personnel by barring entry for any Customers without the proper documentation.

“It is unreasonable, invasive, and unsafe to force our restaurant Associates to segregate Customers into those who may be served and those who may not, whether based on the documentation they carry, or any other reason.

“We fiercely disagree with any government dictate that forces a private company to discriminate against customers who choose to patronize their business. This is clear governmental overreach and is intrusive, improper and offensive.

“We refuse to become the vaccination police for any government.”

The statement is a firm, forceful and reasonable response to government totalitarian overreach and we could not agree more. It was such a stirring response that even the normally extra cautious, risk averse Mike Pence decided to support In-N-Out by visiting one of the locations that hadn’t been closed.

He tweeted, “In California and had to stop at In-N-Out Burger!”

What we find disheartening is that In-N-Out is the only major corporation to draw a line in the sand for liberty. Blue state residents and businesses are learning the hard way that if you don’t stand up for your liberty, you soon won’t have it.

