Global Warming, Abortion: Both Unaffordable Empires

The Washington Times has two articles this week that show how the global warming empire, like that of abortion, is built on lies.

In abortion’s case the lies cost the lives of the unborn.

In Global Warming’s case the lies are costing the taxpayer and the consumer.

The computer models global warming fanatics use are completely opaque to the public.

Global Warming "scientists" refuse to let other experts examine the assumptions the computer model uses, so it’s impossible to discern if the model’s predictions are sound.

The public is essentially playing the "Zoltar" fortune telling machine, as seen in the 1988 movie "Big." Except this time when we put in the quarter, "Zoltar" always predicts impending climate doom.

The same pig-in-a-poke philosophy undergirds the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s claim that ‘extreme’ weather events are becoming harsher by the minute, along with more expensive.

The only solution to the Klimate Krisis is to give leftists more money and the keys to your car.

The Washington Times writes, "The Biden administration relied on tainted, inaccurate, misleading and self-serving data analysis to claim storms are becoming more extreme and expensive due to climate change, according to a watchdog group.

"Protect the Public’s Trust cited a new study that combed through data used by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration for its climate and disaster tracking project and found it inflated damage and made inexplicable data calculations that did not factor in obvious contributions to disaster costs, such as an increase in development in coastal regions and other areas vulnerable to hurricanes, flooding or wildfires."

Take last August’s Hurricane Idalia.

The insured losses from the storm were $310 million through mid-November of last year.

This is real money paid out for real, tangible losses. The variable term in the previous sentence is "insured losses."

Anyone residing in the path of a hurricane that wasn’t insured is stupid, but their losses still should be included in the total.

Let’s estimate on the high side for uninsured losses and double the total to $620 million for all the losses from Hurricane Idalia.

That generous $620 million estimate does not even approach what the NOAA claims were Idalia’s losses. "NOAA estimated the storm caused losses of $3.6 billion, or about 12 times the damage covered by insurance."

That number is both absurd and dishonest.

University of Colorado professor Roger Pielke, Jr. smelled a rat.

Not one killed by Idalia, but one created by NOAA.

"Because of the shortfalls in scientific integrity documented in this evaluation, policymakers and the public have been grossly misinformed about extreme events and disasters in the United States."

"NOAA scales up insurance loss damages to include uninsured and underinsured damages, officials said, but Pielke criticized NOAA for failing to provide enough details on how it calculates the changes."

NOAA collects these inflated damage estimates and publishes a scary disaster database where the data is a moving target.

The total damage for 2017’s Hurricane Harvey was initially $74 billion.

Then the damages mysteriously became $125 billion, but are now listed as $156 billion in the 2023 database.

It forces us to wonder how much NOAA’s cooking the books adds to its carbon footprint?

The real life consequences of this scientific fraud come when "Klimate Kultists" use this "science" to implement policy designed to fight Global Warming.

The second Washington Times story has the gory details on that travesty.

"The projected costs to implement only a handful of President Biden’s most sweeping environmental regulations have reached an eye-popping figure: more than $845 billion."

An analysis from Republicans on the U.S. Senate Environmental & Public Works committee "concluded that the EPA rules to enforce Mr. Biden’s climate change agenda present ‘devastating’ financial costs for consumers and businesses that outweigh the benefits."

The two biggest cost producers are the manic drive to force Americans into electric vehicles and electrical producers to embrace wind and solar power.

If completely implemented this means Americans will become much healthier as they start walking while waiting for the clouds to clear and the wind to blow so they can charge their electron–powered clean, but immobile vehicle.

Deceptive ‘science’ from academics with a degree and an agenda leads to disastrous policy when it’s used as a basis to justify that same policy.

The programming of the computer models that generate global warming hysteria are as opaque as is the analysis of the data used to generate scary climate databases.

The only factor that is clear as a bell is the cost this screwy "science" will impose on consumers and taxpayers alike.

