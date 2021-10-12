Government Schools Only Serve the Government

The parents’ school protest in Modesto, Calif. happened too quickly for the FBI to have organized it, but we are reasonably certain they had someone in the crowd monitoring those dangerous potential “domestic terrorists.”

According to the Sacramento Bee, “Hundreds of families crowded sidewalks outside the Stanislaus County Office of Education on Wednesday morning to protest Gov. Gavin Newsom’s announcement that eligible students must get vaccinated for COVID-19 pending full approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.”

We don’t want to claim credit for inspiring the protest, but we did write about Gov. Hairdo’s anti-science, pro-totalitarian vaccination edict last Saturday. (You can find the column here.)

What’s tragically ironic about this protest is the school superintendent there, Scott Kuykendall, actually agrees with the parents.

“County Superintendent Scott Kuykendall said in an emailed statement that California should ‘pump the brakes’ on vaccination requirements and allow parents and pediatricians to decide. Kuykendall [added] state officials should wait until there are ‘long-term studies and better answers to questions, including appropriate vaccine dosage for younger children and the effectiveness of natural immunity.’”

That’s a reasonable position that takes parents’ concerns and SCIENCE into consideration. Unfortunately, both Kuykendall and the parents are under the thumb of “Branch Covidians” at the state level. State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond is 100% behind the Jab for Junior.

Parents and children at the protest held a wide variety of signs. Among our favorites was “Newsom Is the Virus!”

The Bee observed, “Children missing school to demonstrate waved American flags and held signs like ‘Kids lives matter’ and ‘My body my choice.’ Cars blared their horns to the shrieking crowd, which blocked the stairs to the education office, filled the other side of the street and spilled over onto the surrounding block corners.”

One parent declared, “This is where it starts. With enough people saying no.”

Also last week at the Family Research Council's annual Pray Vote Stand Summit, another parent said, “no.” Florida’s Quisha King urged parents who care about their children’s education and future to say ‘no’ by taking their children out of government schools.

“With this FBI thing, it just made me realize – what else are we supposed to do?” King asked. “Standing up to these people doesn't seem to matter. I mean, we have – all of us – we've been at these school board meetings, we've been voicing our opinions, we're writing articles, we're emailing teachers – we're doing all that stuff. And they don't care. I'm like the only thing left to do is to just peace out,” Fox reported.

“I really think at this point the only thing to do is have a mass exodus from the public school system – that's it,” King said. She received a standing and prolonged ovation from many in the crowd.

Then King added an important qualification, “it has to be us doing it together” in order to “really send the message that you do not have the right to indoctrinate our children.”

And as we’ve said before, the best way to say no to government schools’ indoctrination and dangerous inoculations is to get your children out of government schools. A “mass exodus” as King said.

School funding is based on the number of bodies in the building. Taking your child out of government schools hurts “educrats” in the only place that still remains sensitive to external stimuli: their pocketbooks. Fewer students mean fewer dollars. Schools must then cut teachers and bloated administrative staff.

Ideally, the best solution would be for tax dollars to follow students and not the other way around as is the case currently. But that is a column in and of itself.

Homeschooling or Christian schooling is a twofer in education.

First, it saves your child from indoctrination and forced inoculation; and two, your child’s absence sends a powerful message to the “educrat” establishment.

The time to act is now.

