California Orders School Vaccination Mandate Simply Because It Can

It’s understandable why the soulless apparatchiks at Pfizer are pressuring the Food and Drug Administration to grant emergency authorization for use of its Covid vaccines on children ages five to 11.

They worship Mammon and sacrificing innocent children on the altar of profit isn’t even a passing thought when there’s a chance for billions in profit waiting at the end of a needle.

Popular culture has lurched from ‘you’re sacrificing grandma by reopening stores to make a buck!’ to ‘why aren’t you sacrificing children so Big Pharma can make another billion!’

When the priceless Babylon Bee says, “Pfizer Assures That Vaccine Is Almost As Safe For Kids as COVID” satire isn’t even satire anymore.

Here’s the science on Covid and kids.

Children are functionally immune to the worst effects of Covid and we’ve known that for more than a year.

The seasonal flu and the ride to and from school are more dangerous to children than Covid.

Studies have proven children are not significant vectors for spreading the virus.

When children catch Covid the symptoms are mild, resembling those of a cold, and the child recovers quickly.

The death rate per 100,000 population for children from Covid (as reported by NIH.Gov) is less than one, 0.02 to be exact.

The deaths of “healthy children” the vultures in the Regime Media are so eager to report are of children who are morbidly obese and obesity is one of the largest contributing factors to Covid death.

The science doesn’t bother Pfizer in its all–consuming quest for another buck. (But we do wonder how many Pfizer employees and executives plan to vaccinate their children?) The question is what is the motivation for California’s Gov. Hairdo Newsome?

He has just ordered that every school child in the state must have a Covid shot (after approval) to attend government schools.

Is it punishment for forcing him to undergo the recent recall election, which, by the way, he won? Does Hairdo find the raw exercise of power too intoxicating to resist?

Or is it a combination of both with a dash of arrogance thrown in?

He justifies his edict by saying, “Our schools already require vaccines for measles, mumps and more. Why? Because vaccines work.”

Let’s see. The measles vaccine was approved in 1968 and it’s one shot and done.

The mumps vaccine was approved in 1967 and it’s one and done.

The Covid vaccine hasn’t even been approved for children, but in adults so far, it’s two shots with a booster in six months and you can still get the virus.

Newsome’s order also ignores the fact of natural immunity. If you’ve had the measles you don’t have to get a measles shot. If you’ve had polio, you don’t have to get the polio shot. But if you’ve had Covid Gov. Hairdo is still ordering you to subject your child to a risky, side–effect proven shot they don’t even need.

This is unprecedented in the history of medicine.

It’s unscientific.

And it’s evil.

As we’ve said before, get your kids out of government schools. The people that run government schools are abusing your kids.

Michael Reagan, the eldest son of President Reagan, is a Newsmax TV analyst. A syndicated columnist and author, he chairs The Reagan Legacy Foundation. Michael is an in-demand speaker with Premiere speaker's bureau. Read Michael Reagan's Reports — More Here.

Michael R. Shannon is a commentator, researcher for the League of American Voters, and an award-winning political and advertising consultant with nationwide and international experience. He is author of "Conservative Christian's Guidebook for Living in Secular Times (Now with added humor!)" Read Michael Shannon's Reports — More Here.