Thank Clowns Running Country for Foreign, Illegal 'Policing'

We now know viruses aren’t the only product China exports to America.

The government of Communist Party of China (CCP) is stepping in where local government in the U.S. fears to tread and opening police stations in major U.S. cities.

We wrote about this last startling development last year and you can find all the details here.

Now we discover the FBI has arrested two men in New York for running a clandestine CCP police station located over a noodle shop.

Don’t get us wrong.

We aren’t claiming that our column prodded the FBI to start looking for Communist Party police stations stateside.

But truth be told, we would rather have the FBI read our columns than read our mail.

The two undercover Chinese cops were both U.S. citizens: "Harry" Lu Jianwang and Chen Jinping. The Washington Times says the two were very busy.

According to officials they spent a lot of time "locating Chinese dissidents."

Lu and Chen infiltrated democracy in China movements and joined demonstrations against Falun Gong, a Chinese religious movement that the communists use for forced organ donations back in the homeland.

Once the dissidents were found Lu and Chen weren’t there to deliver forwarded mail from the mainland. The CCP has a habit "of coercing U.S. residents to return to the People’s Republic of China as part of an international repatriation effort known as Operation Fox Hunt."

Government sponsored kidnapping in other words.

Lu was released after posting a bond of $250,000 and Chen posted a bond of $400,000.

The New York Post reports that the CCP had a total of two party police precincts in New York and had others in San Francisco, Houston, Los Angeles and in the states of Nebraska (?) and Minnesota. Research from Safeguard Defenders contends there are a total of 100 of these party police precincts globally.

Brazenly opening these Dissident Monitoring Stations proves one of two theories about the CCP and the USA.

One, the government of China holds the government of the USA in such utter contempt that it doesn’t concern itself with any potential negative reaction.

Or, two, the government of China has bought and paid for so many USA government officials, journalists and other members of the elite class that it knows there will be no meaningful reaction and it still holds them in utter contempt.

We tend to favor theory two, particularly since the Post tells us the America ChangLe Association N.Y. Inc. owns the building where the Fuzhou Police Overseas Chinese Affairs Bureau was located and "Last year, the group held its annual gala dinner, featuring New York City Mayor Eric Adams as the guest of honor — an event that was not disclosed on the mayor’s official agenda."

We wonder why?

Also supporting theory two is FBI Director Christopher Wray.

He spluttered to a U.S. Senate panel, "But to me, it is outrageous to think that the Chinese police would attempt to set up shop, you know, in New York, let’s say, without proper coordination. It violates sovereignty and circumvents standard judicial and law enforcement cooperation processes."

In a serious country, with serious law enforcement organizations, all six of the CCP underground police stations would be closed immediately and any employees who weren’t citizens deported and those that were investigated.

That's not going to happen because this isn’t a serious country.

It's instead a nation run by clowns who huff and puff about "proper coordination" and sellouts who are afraid to offend China.

