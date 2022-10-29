City of Fog No Utopia After Helping 'Those Who Need It Most'

The City of San Francisco Could Use Some China-Style Policing

The government of China puts such an emphasis on fighting crime that it has opened satellite police stations in other countries. While U.S. cities are closing police substations, the CCP, according to the New York Post, has opened over 54 police stations globally.

"Europe is home to most of the police stations, with locations spread across the continent in places such as London, Amsterdam, Prague, Budapest, Athens, Paris, Madrid and Frankfurt. North America is also home to four of the stations, with three locations in Toronto and one in New York City. In all, there are 54 such stations in 30 different countries," the Post reports.

We’re sure the citizens of San Francisco look upon this with wonder.

That’s because in San Francisco the city government doesn’t open up more police stations to combat crime, instead it opens up free drug distribution centers to cater to the addicted and criminally inclined.

As a result, Fox News found residents, "are reportedly arming themselves with bats and other protective weapons after a drug sobering center opened in the city, which some say has caused a spike in drug use, as well as crime."

The laughably termed "drug sobering center" is called SOMA RISE. The name either proves irony is dead in San Francisco or the ignorance is more widespread they we feared.

"Soma" was the drug featured in Aldous Huxley’s classic, futuristic novel "Brave New World." The book's brave new world is a utopia filled with happy citizens, content with their lot.

The downside to all the happiness is citizens take Soma which kept them docile and obedient.

Residents of the neighborhood surrounding the "drug sobering center" are neither happy nor docile.

Instead of sobering the drug addicts, the taxpayer–funded center is supplying the addicts. It’s like your local Alcohol Anonymous meeting featuring an open bar.

One local resident told ABC7 that me was living in "a period of insanity." "More troublemakers settling in, feeling comfortable doing their drugs, pissing and s***ting in the street blocking the sidewalks."

City of Fog Mayor London Breed appears to be almost as out-of-touch as Joe Biden.

Dripping with sincerity she proclaimed, "As we continue to address the challenges on our streets, we need to do all that we can to focus our resources and our efforts on those who need it most."

Unfortunately, that doesn’t include non-drug addled, law abiding citizens.

They're on their own. Hence the baseball bats.

Another man who obviously is not one of "those to need [help] the most" said, "Every morning it’s a roulette. When you show up at your office, are there going to be 10 people passed out in front of your building? Are they going to be violent? This was never a problem before HealthRight 360 [SOMA] moved in."

The good pushers at SOMA did make one small compromise.

They've agreed to stop distributing food and "drug supplies" on the sidewalks surrounding the building to "help prevent loitering." Addicts will have to get their fix inside and then enjoy their drug–induced stupor outside the building.

There is obviously no hope for normal residents of the area.

The bottom line is that the city could care less about maintaining law and order and keeping public spaces safe for the use of the public.

Michael Reagan, the eldest son of President Reagan, is a Newsmax TV analyst. A syndicated columnist and author, he chairs The Reagan Legacy Foundation. Michael is an in-demand speaker with Premiere speaker's bureau. Read Michael Reagan's Reports — More Here.

Michael R. Shannon is a commentator, researcher for the League of American Voters, and an award-winning political and advertising consultant with nationwide and international experience. He is author of "Conservative Christian's Guidebook for Living in Secular Times (Now with added humor!)" Read Michael Shannon's Reports — More Here.