Are EV Owners Environment's Friends, or Unguided Missiles?

Slip-and-fall lawyers have discovered the usefulness of surveys for getting their names in the media. These aren’t telephone surveys, which can be very expensive.

Instead, the firms do a bit a data-mining regarding topics like medical surgery deaths or which state has the worst drivers. The result of the data crunching is a topical bit of information that often attracts columnists.

Us for instance.

The latest is a New York State firm, Levine and Wiss.

They've issued a report, "The Most Accident–Prone Electric Vehicles in the U.S."

The advice of this column has always been to avoid buying an electron-powered car.

Here we warned that electric pickups and their range estimates were a joke.

Here we warned that even if you make the mistake of buying an electric vehicle, you may not be able to charge it due to Biden administration incompetence.

And here we warned that electric vehicle owners are not all that sold on the product and many have no intention of buying another.

But maybe you’re stubborn.

Besides, others in your gossipy book club have EVs and you want one, also.

So Levine and Wiss and your humble columnists are going to try and warn you to steer clear of the worst models.

The winner of the Battery-Powered Rolling Deathmobile Sweepstakes is the Lucid Air, manufactured by Lucid Motors. It has 51.95 crashes per 10,000 cars, which is three times the rate of the second on the wall of shame.

We’ve never heard of the Lucid Air and first we thought maybe, due to its general aura of danger, that it was a new Boeing subsidiary.

But no, the car is made by Lucid and the initial price is about $70,000, although adding a burial insurance policy will up that figure.

The Volkswagen ID.4 comes in at number two with a rate of 15.55 crashes per 10,000 vehicles, which when compared to the Lucid, seems like being wrapped in your mother’s arms.

The Mazda MX-30 is third with 12.5 per 10,000.

The safest EV — this is relative, since the safest EV is the one motionless and hooked up the charger — is the Porsche Taycan with a rate of 0.06 per 10,000.

Well, we’re convinced.

We want to live, so we won’t be buying an auto that runs on electricity.

Of course, we didn’t want to buy one before the survey arrived.

In all fairness we thought our readers should have these figures put in perspective.

At NCESC.com we found a discussion of which cars overall had the highest accident rate.

Those numbers put the hummers in a much more positive light.

The winner/loser there was the Ford Fusion with a crash rate of 16.39% of vehicles sold.

If this percentage holds true proportionately, then the Fusion rate for 10,000 sold is 1,639, which makes the Lucid look as safe as a baby’s crib.

Using the same figures, the rate for the Ford Mustang is much less at 367 per 10,000, but still seven times higher than the Lucid.

We sure enviros will find these figures amusing: Carbon criminals killing the planet and killing themselves!

We’re just here to give you both sides of the story.

