EV Mandate Is Classic Incompetent Ideologue Policy

In the Book of Matthew Ch. 6:3, Jesus gave us rules for giving to charity, "But when thou doest alms, let not thy left hand know what thy right hand doeth."

We feel that that’s excellent advice.

Keeping your giving discrete lets you avoid looking like a hypocrite if adverse information ever surfaces.

It also keeps you from developing a huge ego — like Bill Gates, for example.

Christ’s advice does not apply to running a government even though that appears to be the only example of Jesus’ teaching the Biden administration has adopted.

Only a week ago we wrote about Biden’s new auto edict that will force U.S. car manufacturers to go electric in spite of what customers want.

Biden's new EPA rules will, according to The Washington Post, "dramatically tighten emissions limits on all vehicles from passenger cars to big trucks . . . The most aggressive of several EPA options could lead to 67 percent of all new passenger car and light-duty truck sales being electric by 2032."

We quoted energy expert Alex Epstein who warned, "Today's [electric vehicles], despite promises that they would already surpass gasoline vehicles, are not cost-effective for the vast majority of Americans.

"That's why despite huge government subsidies, only 6 percent of us buy EVs. Mandating EVs violates our rights and hurts the poor most of all."

Right now, in California electricity is so expensive it’s cheaper to buy gas than it is to buy electricity. That’s if the electricity is currently on.

Last summer the California power czars ordered people to avoid charging their cutting edge EVs because the strain on the power grid was too great.

So that’s the right hand. Now Biden’s left hand proposes to close many of the plants that are generating the electricity his new toy cars rely upon.

Fox News informs us of a proposal from this confederacy of fanatics masquerading as a government that "is expected to require coal- and natural gas-fired power plants to cut or capture the vast majority of their carbon dioxide emissions by 2040, The New York Times reported on Saturday, citing officials briefed on a draft of the plan.

"The regulation, if finalized, would represent the first-ever federal action curbing power plant emissions."

Adding a bit of context Fox explains, "Overall, there are 3,393 fossil fuel-fired power plants nationwide, the majority of which are natural gas plants, according to the most recent federal data.

"Those plants generate more than 60 percent of the nation's electricity, compared to the roughly 14 percent of electricity generated by wind and solar projects."

Naturally, the Bidens attack the portion of the electric grid that generates the most power.

Then Fox adds some detail that makes us question their claim to being a non–ideological network:

"However, EPA data shows that the electric power sector accounts for about 25 percent of total U.S. emissions, placing it behind only the transportation sector and slightly ahead of the industrial sector."

These "emissions" Fox is taking the EPAs word for aren’t the lung choking, eye-watering, fish killing pollution like the residents of East Palestine, Ohio recently enjoyed courtesy of Norfolk Southern.

The "emissions" Fox is excited about are carbon dioxide, a colorless, odorless, clear gas that helps plants grow!

Carbon dioxide is only a danger to Global Warming fanatics and people who run their car in the garage while the garage door is closed.

This EPA order simply another front Biden is opening in his insane war on fossil fuel. These regulations will raise the cost of electricity because retrofitting these plants isn’t free.

And more than one plant will close forever because the cost of retrofitting the plant can’t be justified by the revenue the plant generates.

As Michelle Bloodworth, president of America’s Power, told Fox:

"The expected EPA regulation is just the latest in President Biden’s anti-fossil fuels agenda, coercing the retirement of electricity sources that are needed during the grid transition.

"EPA’s actions are contrary to the concerns of grid operators and other energy experts who have warned about possible electricity shortages."

Mandating a move to electric cars while at the same time forcing reliable fossil fuel power plants to close is policy from incompetent ideologues.

It’s left hand cutting off the right hand!

As we wrote, last summer California owners of EVs were told not to charge their vehicles because it put too much strain on a weak electric power grid.

In combination, these two policies will bring California to the rest of the country.

Like it or not.

Michael Reagan, the eldest son of President Reagan, is a Newsmax TV analyst. A syndicated columnist and author, he chairs The Reagan Legacy Foundation. Michael is an in-demand speaker with Premiere speaker's bureau. Read Michael Reagan's Reports — More Here.

Michael R. Shannon is a commentator, researcher for the League of American Voters, and an award-winning political and advertising consultant with nationwide and international experience. He is author of "Conservative Christian's Guidebook for Living in Secular Times (Now with added humor!)" Read Michael Shannon's Reports — More Here.