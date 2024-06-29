Are EV Owners Returning to Fossil Fuel Sanity?

A survey completed by McKinsey & Co. of electric car owners in the United States found, to their amazement, that almost half of the electron burner owners were "very" likely to dump their watt wagon and buy a gasoline-powered vehicle when it comes time to get new transportation.

Automotive News quotes Philipp Kampshoff, who is in charge of McKinsey’s Center for Future Mobility, expressing his surprise, "I didn’t expect that, I thought, 'Once an EV buyer, always an EV buyer.'"

This is the quality of thought we’ve learned to expect from McKinsey since the consulting firm inflicted Pete Buttigieg on an unsuspecting American public.

Once the wizards at McKinsey came to, here’s what we learned.

In the U.S., the number one reason, at 35%, for returning to the folds of reliable fossil fuel transportation was the difficulty in finding someplace to recharge.

We’ve been writing about this particular EV foible for quite some time.

Here you can learn how the charging situation isn’t likely to improve because the Biden administration is busy ordering natural gas-powered power plants to close, while at the same time failing to build the charging infrastructure necessary to keep electric cars humming down the road.

As Fox Business points out, "To further Biden’s EV agenda, Democrats passed infrastructure legislation in 2021 that committed billions of taxpayer dollars to building a half million charging stations in the U.S. by the end of the decade.

"But three years later, only seven federally funded chargers have been built to date."

Costco currently has more chargers functioning than the Biden administration and that company didn’t use any federal dollars to do it.

The second reason for second thoughts among disgruntled amperage auto owners — 34 percent — was their shock at learning the EV lobby had been lying all along.

It’s more expensive to own and operate electric cars.

We knew that, too.

Here you can learn how U.S. Department of Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm started a clown car caravan to show the rubes in flyover country how great owning an EV really was.

When it came time to recharge Her Highness Granholm’s luxury Cadillac, it took 40 minutes to add 60% to its battery according to Inside EV, and cost up to $45.00 depending on where your charger is located and the brownout situation.

And that didn’t include the time tax.

Unless you’re in line for the really cheap gas at the discount club wholesale warehouse, refueling a carbon carriage takes about five minutes. On most occasions you don’t even have time to run to the bathroom before you’re finished.

That’s not how it works with EVs. The recharging process involves so much time you can take a book to the bathroom and still have plenty of time to wait.

The third reason for fossil reconciliation — at 32% — was the range of a voltage vehicle was too limited.

Here you can read the results of a test between an EV pickup (a contradiction in terms if you ask us) and a gas-burner.

The electric truck was a Ford F-150 pickup and the driver quickly learned campers considering using an electric vehicle to tow their trailer will have to adjust to playing charger leapfrog every 80 miles or so with at least an hour spent calculating how much carbon you offset at each stop as you wait for the charge to finish.

Electric vehicles, like the rest of the clean energy scam are all hype and hypocrisy with no performance in the real world.

We welcome EV owners return to sanity.

We only regret that it was such an expensive lesson for them.

Michael Reagan, the eldest son of President Reagan, is a Newsmax TV analyst. A syndicated columnist and author, he chairs The Reagan Legacy Foundation. Michael is an in-demand speaker with Premiere speaker's bureau. Read Michael Reagan's Reports — More Here.

Michael R. Shannon is a commentator, researcher for the League of American Voters, and an award-winning political and advertising consultant with nationwide and international experience. He is author of "Conservative Christian's Guidebook for Living in Secular Times (Now With Added Humor!)" Read Michael Shannon's Reports — More Here.