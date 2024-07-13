X Explodes With Support for Trump After Assassination Attempt

At his Pennsylvania rally, 78-year-old former President Donald Trump appeared slightly bloody but remained spirited.

During his speech in Butler, Pennsylvania, Trump was showcasing border crossing statistics when he swiftly ducked behind the podium in response to popping sounds. Observers noticed blood coming from his ear as he reached for his neck moments before being escorted off stage by Secret Service agents.

Despite the commotion, Trump maintained his determination, pumping his fist as the crowd rallied around him, chanting, "USA, USA," The Washington Times reported.

Newsmax gathered initial reactions from social media platform X:

"Pray for President Trump. Pray for the Trump family. Pray for our nation. Together we will prevail." @byrondonalds

"AMERICA IS PRAYING! GOD BLESS PRESIDENT TRUMP! #SAVEAMERICA" @eliseStefanik

"Joe Biden: 'It's time to put Trump in a bullseye.' That just happened." @judiciaryGOP

"Justice must be served to the fullest extent of the law! God bless President Trump." @RepRosendale



"Pray for President Trump. Pray for our nation." @GReschenthaler



"Warrior. [American flag emoji] Pray for the safety and wellbeing of President Trump and the patriotic Americans at his rally in PA." @RepEliCrane



"Please keep Trump and everyone at the rally in your thoughts and prayers right now." @RandPaul

"Someone just tried to ASSASSINATE President Trump. The Democrats and the media are to blame for every drop of blood spilled today. For years and years, they’ve demonized him and his supporters. Today, someone finally tried to take out the leader of our America First and the greatest President of all time. Watch the video, President Trump said 'FIGHT,' SO WE WILL!!" @RepMTG

"He’ll never stop fighting to Save America" @DonaldJTrumpJr

"God protected President Trump" @marcorubio

"I'm praying for President Trump, his safety, and for our country." @TulsiGabbard