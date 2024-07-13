Trump Pumps Fist at Crowd After Shots Rang Out

Former President Donald Trump, who went to the ground after he was surrounded by agents at a rally at the Butler County, Pennsylvania fairgrounds Saturday evening, appeared to grab his right ear, which appeared to be bleeding, reports The New York Times.

Then, before he walked on his own off the stage, surrounded by Secret Service, he pumped a fist at the crowd, reports The New York Times.

The agents escorted him to a motorcade. Photos from the scene showed the former president's face smeared with blood.

The shots began popping at about 6:13 p.m.

According to The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, the shots rang out as Trump was assailing President Joe Biden on his immigration policy.

The local newspaper further reported that Trump grabbed his ear before ducking behind the podium.

The popping noises started shortly after Trump started addressing his thousands of supporters who had been waiting for hours in temperatures reaching the high 90s to hear him speak, two days before the Republican National Convention is to begin in Milwaukee.