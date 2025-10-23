White House Adds Biden Scandals to Website

The White House updated its official website Thursday, slipping in a series of what it called "easter eggs" on a page dedicated to the building's history.

"Some easter eggs on the White House site for the wannabe historians on social media. Enjoy," wrote White House Deputy Communications Director Kaelan Dorr on X.

Featured on the updated timeline is the 2023 incident in which a bag of cocaine was discovered inside the West Wing while former President Joe Biden was at Camp David.

The finding triggered a brief evacuation and prompted widespread speculation about who brought the illegal substance into one of the most secure buildings in the world.

The timeline references the incident without much explanation — even though many Americans remember that the Secret Service quickly closed the investigation without naming a suspect.

Hunter Biden, the president's son, who has faced his own well-documented struggles with drug use, denied the cocaine was his during a July interview with Channel 5.

FBI Deputy Director Dan Bongino said earlier this year that the agency was still examining the matter.

The updated webpage also highlights the Biden administration's Pride Month celebrations at the White House, as well as its decision to recognize Transgender Day of Visibility on March 31, 2024 — which coincided with Easter Sunday that year and sparked outrage among many Christians.

The site further highlights the 2024 special counsel report that declined to charge Biden for retaining classified documents, despite acknowledging that he "willfully" kept sensitive materials after his vice presidency.