Interior Dept to Reuse Dirt From WH Ballroom Build

The Interior Department is repurposing excavated soil from the White House ballroom construction site and will transport it for use on federal lands across Washington, D.C., the Washington Examiner reported Thursday.

An Interior Department official described the soil-repurposing effort as “an example of how this construction is contributing to the environment and beautification of D.C.”

No taxpayer funds are being used to move the soil, according to the report.

Construction crews on Monday began demolishing the White House’s East Wing to make way for the new 90,000-square-foot ballroom, which has grown in cost from around $200 million to about $300 million.

The two-story section, which once housed offices and reception rooms, is being cleared to make way for President Donald Trump’s privately funded ballroom, a grand new addition nearly twice the size of the White House itself.

“It’s truly inspiring to see this administration prioritizing D.C. beautification, all while being good stewards of our environment by reusing resources to enhance and uplift our community,” an Interior Department official told the Examiner.

The East Wing has long been home to first ladies, planning rooms, and White House staff functions.