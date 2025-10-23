Trump: Private Donor Gave $130M to Pay Military Amid Shutdown

President Donald Trump said on Thursday that a wealthy private donor has provided $130 million to the U.S. government to cover potential shortfalls in military salaries caused by the ongoing government shutdown.

Speaking at a White House event, Trump praised the wealthy donor as a patriot and a "friend of mine," but declined to name him.

"He called us the other day and said, 'I'd like to contribute any shortfall you have because of the Democrat shutdown ... because I love the military and I love the country,'" Trump said.

The administration faces mounting pressure to ensure active-duty service members receive their paychecks despite the budget impasse.

Trump previously signed an executive order directing the Pentagon to repurpose unused research funds to cover salaries.

House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., has called the military funding shift a temporary fix and warned that troops could soon miss their paychecks if Congress fails to pass a budget resolution.

The U.S. federal government has been partially shut down since Oct. 1 as lawmakers in Congress remain deadlocked over a new budget, with disputes over healthcare subsidies at the center of the impasse.

The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment.