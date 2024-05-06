WATCH TV LIVE

White House: 'Unfortunate' Columbia Commencement Canceled

By    |   Monday, 06 May 2024 05:24 PM EDT

The White House on Monday issued a statement decrying the cancellation of Columbia University's main commencement ceremony this year due to pro-Palestinian demonstrations on campus, saying it's "unfortunate that a small group of people went too far" while protesting.

Columbia announced on Monday morning that the school's main commencement event would not take place due to "security concerns," among other factors.

"These past few weeks have been incredibly difficult for our community. Just as we are focused on making our graduation experience truly special, we continue to solicit student feedback and are looking at the possibility of a festive event on May 15 to take the place of the large, formal ceremony," the school wrote in an announcement.

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters on Monday, "It is unfortunate that a small group of people went too far and cost their classmates this important event."

She added, "When it comes to commencement day and when it comes to speaking at commencement events, this is something the president has done for some time now, and he understands this is a moment of joy, a moment of celebration. And we feel for them. We feel for each of the graduates … these are graduates who are going to miss out on the incredibly important day of commencement."

President Joe Biden previously condemned the protests at Columbia and other schools across the country.

"Destroying property is not a peaceful protest, it's against the law. Vandalism, trespassing, breaking windows, shutting down campuses, forcing the cancellation of classes and graduation. None of this is a peaceful protest, threatening people, intimidating people," Biden said last week.

Monday, 06 May 2024 05:24 PM
