Tags: columbia university | statement | protesters | israel | palestinian | remote | classes

Columbia University Goes Remote for Remainder of Year

By    |   Wednesday, 01 May 2024 10:43 PM EDT

On Wednesday, Columbia University made the decision to make all classes and final exams remote due to concerns over "an evolving campus environment," the university announced.

On Tuesday night, the New York Police Department conducted a full-scale operation in which 109 protesters from Colombia University were arrested. The arrests came after pro-Palestinian demonstrators broke into Hamilton Hall at Columbia University and demanded the university to divest from all companies doing business with Israel.

"The safety of our community is our highest priority as we strive to support our students' learning and all the required academic operations," the university statement read.

"Any remaining class meetings, review sessions, or office hours should be held fully remotely, and all final exams and other final assessments should be fully remote," the letter continued.

Chaos has crippled several college campuses in the United States the past week with more than 1,500 people arrested on more than 30 college and universities campuses across 23 states, CNN reported on Wednesday.

Reaction to the chaos on campus has been met with fear and confusion from students and faculty alike. Joseph Howley, a classics professor who had worked with some of the student protesters said, "I have students who can't get to their work study to pay for school; I have faculty members with papers they need to grade locked in their offices; I have 16 instructors looking to me for guidance on how to support students through finals and the end of the semester."

On Monday, Columbia University President Minouche Shafik penned a letter to parents, faculty and students saying, "We want to reassure our community who are trying to make plans that we will indeed hold a Commencement."

James Morley III

James Morley III is a writer with more than two decades of experience in entertainment, travel, technology, and science and nature. 

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Wednesday, 01 May 2024 10:43 PM
