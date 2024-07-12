WashPost: Biden in 'Denial' About His Political 'Frailty'

The Washington Post editorial board wrote that President Joe Biden remains in "denial" about his personal and political "frailty," adding he's "somewhat oblivious" to the unrest enveloping him in the aftermath of his debate performance two weeks ago and fresh "cringeworthy" stumbles on Thursday.

The Post stopped short of directly calling for Biden to drop out of the presidential race, but in its editorial published Friday, it said the time has come for Biden's allies and those with influence to steer him to the exit.

"We suspect Democratic fortunes would improve with a new national ticket," the Post wrote.

It's the second time in eight days the Post has dabbled with calling on Biden to quit the race but without actually doing so. In its July 4 editorial, the Post wrote a piece headlined, "What if Biden spoke these words?" effectively recommending Biden remove himself from the presidential race.

On Friday, the Post highlighted Biden's new round of "cringeworthy" gaffes from Thursday: "Vice President Trump" instead of his Vice President Kamala Harris and "President Putin" instead of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Instead of bolstering Democrats' confidence in his mental acuity in the aftermath of his June 27 debate with Republican presumptive nominee Donald Trump, Biden threw gasoline on the fire of his own making, the Post wrote.

"What makes Mr. Biden's cognitive decline especially damaging is that he and his aides have systematically failed to level with the public about it," the Post wrote.

"Mr. Biden seems to be somewhat oblivious to the political furor surrounding him and in denial about his frailty, personally and politically," the Post went on.

The Post concluded its editorial: "Mr. Biden said on Thursday he's 'not in this for my legacy.' Well and good. What, then, is he in it for? The only right answer is the good of the country.

"And those with influence and access to the president need to explain forcefully and candidly what that calls for now."