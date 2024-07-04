Scathing WashPost Editorial Imagines Biden's Exit Address

The Washington Post's editorial board published an editorial asking, "What if Biden spoke these words?" and effectively recommending President Joe Biden remove himself from the presidential race.

The editorial, published Wednesday evening, begins like a standard presidential address for Fourth of July yet drifts into a scathing editorial and suggests Biden step aside.

"The framers were shaped by hardship — they carried out a revolution at the edge of a wild frontier. They knew there are seasons to a life — and seasons of service. They knew, too, that relying on a single individual, a king, might create the illusion of strength but would be at its core fragile," the speech read.

"Over the past few days, I have been reflecting on all this. My season of service is nearing its close. This was a hard truth to face. But it is the natural course of things — as evident as the progression from spring to summer, from fall to winter. This is why I have decided to withdraw from the campaign for president of the United States," the fake speech continued.

Following Biden's widely panned debate performance last week, there has been amplified discussion in the media and in the Democratic Party of replacing Biden.

The Post's board concluded by offering a strategy for finding Biden's replacement.

"The Democratic National Committee, senior Democratic leaders and I have agreed on an orderly process to select our next nominee, which will include debates between now and our convention in August. My vice president, Kamala Harris, has graciously and courageously agreed to participate. Though Democratic primary voters cannot be included at this late date, their delegates will make the final choice."