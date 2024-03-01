Roanoke College Poll: Va. Voters Favor Biden Over Trump

Virginia voters would favor President Joe Biden over former President Donald Trump in the upcoming presidential election but would opt for former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley over Biden should she become the GOP nominee, according to a poll released Friday by Roanoke College.

Biden, though, is still an unpopular choice among voters, with just 33% saying they approve of the job he is doing while 61% say they disapprove.

The survey, conducted Feb. 11-19 among 705 Virginia residents, also found:

73% said they thought things in the U.S. have gotten off on the wrong track compared with 24% who said they thought things were going in the right direction.

61% said they had an unfavorable opinion of Biden compared with 35% who said the opposite. Voters had similar reactions when asked about Trump (59% and 34%) and Haley (50% and 29%).

75% said they would prefer Trump to be the GOP nominee, compared with 15% who said they wanted Haley.

49% said they would pick Haley over Biden (40%) if she were the GOP nominee and if the election for president were today.

47% said they would pick Biden over Trump (43%) if Trump won the nomination and the election were held today.

The poll's weighted margin of error is 4.62%.