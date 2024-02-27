×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: donald trump | leads | joe biden | 2024 election | president | poll | wisconsin

Emerson Poll: Trump Leads Biden by 3 Points in Wisconsin

By    |   Tuesday, 27 February 2024 09:24 AM EST

Former President Donald Trump holds a 3-point lead over President Joe Biden in the swing state of Wisconsin, according to the latest Emerson College Polling/The Hill survey concerning the 2024 presidential election.

Trump gets 45% of voters' support, with Biden receiving 42%, and another 12% saying they are undecided regarding the hypothetical matchup for November's election, Emerson College Polling found.

Biden's support has decreased by 3 points since January, while Trump's support increased by 1.

Biden won Wisconsin 51.3% to 46.9% during the 2024 presidential election.

Trump won the state in 2016, however, by a 47.2%-to-46.5% margin over former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton.

Each man is the current front-runner to capture his party's 2024 presidential nomination.

"Independent voters in Wisconsin break for President Biden over Trump 41% to 35%," Emerson College Polling Executive Director Spencer Kimball said.

"Voters under 30 are split: 39% support Trump, 37% Biden, and 25% are undecided."

With third-party candidates on the ballot, Trump's lead grows to 4 points. The former president receives 41% support followed by Biden (37%), Robert F. Kennedy Jr. (7%), and Cornel West and Jill Stein (each 1%). A total of 13% say they are undecided.

The economy is the top issue for 31% of Wisconsin voters, followed by threats to democracy (13%), immigration (11%), healthcare (10%), education (7%), housing affordability (7%), crime (7%), and abortion access (7%).

"Voters who find the economy to be the top issue break for Trump over Biden, 57% to 24%, while voters who say threats to democracy is the top issue break for Biden over Trump, 83% to 14%," Kimball said.

The 81-year-old Biden's age raises serious doubts in the minds of 62% of voters, while 39% say Biden's age is not a serious consideration for them.

Meanwhile, Trump's criminal indictments raise doubts for 56% of voters, while 44% do not consider his indictments to be a serious consideration.

Only 38% of Wisconsin voters approve of the job Biden is doing as president, and 53% disapprove.

In a hypothetical U.S. Senate election between incumbent Democrat Sen. Tammy Baldwin and Republican Eric Hovde, Baldwin leads 46% to 39%, with 15% saying they are undecided.

"Among those who support Trump in the presidential general election, 9% plan to split their ticket and vote for Baldwin, 74% support Hovde, and 17% are undecided," Kimball said. "Of Biden voters, 90% support Baldwin, 4% plan to split their ticket and vote for Hovde, and 5% are undecided."

The Emerson College Polling/The Hill Wisconsin survey was conducted Feb. 20-24, among 1,000 registered voters. It has a margin of error (MOE) of plus/minus 3 percentage points.

Charlie McCarthy

Charlie McCarthy, a writer/editor at Newsmax, has nearly 40 years of experience covering news, sports, and politics.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Politics
Former President Donald Trump holds a 3-point lead over President Joe Biden in the swing state of Wisconsin, according to the latest Emerson College Polling/The Hill survey concerning the 2024 presidential election.
donald trump, leads, joe biden, 2024 election, president, poll, wisconsin, voters
435
2024-24-27
Tuesday, 27 February 2024 09:24 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved