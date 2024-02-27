Emerson Poll: Trump Leads Biden by 3 Points in Wisconsin

Former President Donald Trump holds a 3-point lead over President Joe Biden in the swing state of Wisconsin, according to the latest Emerson College Polling/The Hill survey concerning the 2024 presidential election.

Trump gets 45% of voters' support, with Biden receiving 42%, and another 12% saying they are undecided regarding the hypothetical matchup for November's election, Emerson College Polling found.

Biden's support has decreased by 3 points since January, while Trump's support increased by 1.

Biden won Wisconsin 51.3% to 46.9% during the 2024 presidential election.

Trump won the state in 2016, however, by a 47.2%-to-46.5% margin over former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton.

Each man is the current front-runner to capture his party's 2024 presidential nomination.

"Independent voters in Wisconsin break for President Biden over Trump 41% to 35%," Emerson College Polling Executive Director Spencer Kimball said.

"Voters under 30 are split: 39% support Trump, 37% Biden, and 25% are undecided."

With third-party candidates on the ballot, Trump's lead grows to 4 points. The former president receives 41% support followed by Biden (37%), Robert F. Kennedy Jr. (7%), and Cornel West and Jill Stein (each 1%). A total of 13% say they are undecided.

The economy is the top issue for 31% of Wisconsin voters, followed by threats to democracy (13%), immigration (11%), healthcare (10%), education (7%), housing affordability (7%), crime (7%), and abortion access (7%).

"Voters who find the economy to be the top issue break for Trump over Biden, 57% to 24%, while voters who say threats to democracy is the top issue break for Biden over Trump, 83% to 14%," Kimball said.

The 81-year-old Biden's age raises serious doubts in the minds of 62% of voters, while 39% say Biden's age is not a serious consideration for them.

Meanwhile, Trump's criminal indictments raise doubts for 56% of voters, while 44% do not consider his indictments to be a serious consideration.

Only 38% of Wisconsin voters approve of the job Biden is doing as president, and 53% disapprove.

In a hypothetical U.S. Senate election between incumbent Democrat Sen. Tammy Baldwin and Republican Eric Hovde, Baldwin leads 46% to 39%, with 15% saying they are undecided.

"Among those who support Trump in the presidential general election, 9% plan to split their ticket and vote for Baldwin, 74% support Hovde, and 17% are undecided," Kimball said. "Of Biden voters, 90% support Baldwin, 4% plan to split their ticket and vote for Hovde, and 5% are undecided."

The Emerson College Polling/The Hill Wisconsin survey was conducted Feb. 20-24, among 1,000 registered voters. It has a margin of error (MOE) of plus/minus 3 percentage points.