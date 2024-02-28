×
Tags: poll | donald trump | maine | joe biden | 2024

PAR Poll: Trump Leads Biden in Maine, Would Flip State

Wednesday, 28 February 2024 11:48 AM EST

Former President Donald Trump surpassed President Joe Biden in a head-to-head matchup in Maine, a state Biden won in 2020, according to the latest poll from the Portland, Maine,-based Pan Atlantic Research.

In a survey, residents of the Pine Tree State told PAR which candidate they would prefer when asked to pick between Trump, Biden, "another candidate" or "undecided."

  • 38% said Trump.
  • 32% said Biden.
  • 21% said other.

Biden did come out with a slim lead in Maine's 1st Congressional District, but Trump managed to obtain an even greater advantage in the state's 2nd Congressional District.

1st Congressional District

  • 39% said Biden.
  • 31% said Trump.
  • 23% said other.

2nd Congressional District

  • 45% said Trump.
  • 25% said Biden.
  • 19% said other.

The poll shows a significant decline for Biden in an area where he previously performed well.

According to CNN, Biden won the state of Maine in 2020 with just over 53% of the vote to Trump's 44%. A Republican presidential candidate hasn't won the state of Maine since 1988, when George H.W. Bush ran for president.

Pan Atlantic Research polled 791 likely voters from across the state of Maine from Feb. 6-14, with a margin of error of +/- 3.5 percentage points.

Theodore Bunker

Theodore Bunker, a Newsmax writer, has more than a decade covering news, media, and politics.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Newsfront
