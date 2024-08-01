Rep. Foxx Threatens to Subpoena Columbia in Antisemitism Probe

Columbia University could face subpoenas if it does not hand over documents requested by the House Education Committee as part of its antisemitism probe, the chair of the committee, Virginia Foxx, R-N.C., said Thursday, Axios reported.

The investigation stems from allegations connected to pro-Palestinian protests on college campuses nationwide following the Oct. 7 attack on Israel.

The House committee began its inquiry into Columbia's handling of antisemitism on campus in February and has since sent several updated requests for documents.

"Despite repeated requests, Columbia has failed to produce priority items requested by the Committee," Foxx wrote in a letter to Columbia officials, giving them until Aug. 8 to provide documents and communications since Oct. 7 regarding antisemitism, including information about disciplinary actions involving students, faculty, and staff related.

"If these requests are not satisfied by the above deadline, the committee is prepared to issue subpoenas," Foxx added.

In response, a Columbia University spokesperson said Thursday, "We have received the chairwoman's letter, and we are reviewing it. We are committed to combatting antisemitism and all forms of hate."

Columbia University was front and center in the nationwide pro-Palestinian campus protests earlier this year.

The initial protest at Columbia began on April 17, when students set up an encampment in front of Butler Library. The demonstration coincided with university President Nemat Shafik being called before Congress to address concerns over antisemitism, Today reported.

New York police disbanded the encampment on April 18, arresting over 100 protesters. Some protesters remained, demanding the university divest from Israel.

On April 30, demonstrators took over Hamilton Hall, vowing not to leave until their demands were met. They hung a banner outside the building reading "Hind's Hall" in reference to Hind Rajab, a 6-year-old girl found dead in Gaza.

The university's actions against the protesters came just weeks after school leaders testified before Congress about their handling of antisemitism allegations. Columbia is also under investigation by the Education Department for alleged anti-Palestinian discrimination.