Columbia Removes 3 Deans Over Antisemitic Texts

Monday, 08 July 2024 12:54 PM EDT

Columbia University announced it is removing three deans who sent antisemitic texts, calling them "upsetting."

In a letter, President Minouche Shafik said the texts were sent during a reunion weekend entitled "Jewish Life on Campus: Past, Present and Future," in May. The three sent texts to each other mocking the panelists. One suggested the purpose of the discussion on antisemitism was for its "huge fundraising potential."

An audience member took photos of the exchanges and first shared them with the Washington Free Beacon. The three administrators are Susan Chang-Kim, the university's vice dean and chief administrative officer; Matthew Patashnick, an associate vice dean for student and family support; and Cristen Kromm, a dean of undergraduate student life.

The trio have been placed on leave and remain employed by the school, though they were permanently removed from their positions. The three were originally suspended after the texts were made public.

"This incident revealed behavior and sentiments that were not only unprofessional, but also, disturbingly touched on ancient antisemitic tropes," Shafik said. "These sentiments are unacceptable and deeply upsetting, conveying a lack of seriousness about the concerns and the experiences of members of our Jewish community that is antithetical to our university's values and the standards we must uphold in our community."

Dean Josef Sorett, who was on the text exchange, will remain in his role. Sorett has issued an apology.

Shafik said the school will launch a training program on antisemitism and antidiscrimination for faculty and staff this fall.

"Their conduct was wrong and contrary to the mission and values of our institution," Angela Olinto, Columbia University provost said. "It revealed, at best, an ignorance of the history of antisemitism."

Columbia made international news in April when pro-Palestinian demonstrators broke into Hamilton Hall, resulting in dozens of arrests following a large-scale police operation. The City of New York dropped all criminal charges against the protesters.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Monday, 08 July 2024 12:54 PM
