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Tags: vance | pakistan | white house | meetings | iran | talks

Vance Trip to Pakistan Delayed, Attending WH Meetings

By    |   Tuesday, 21 April 2026 12:58 PM EDT

Vice President JD Vance has postponed a planned trip to Pakistan and is instead attending policy meetings at the White House, administration officials said Tuesday.

Vance had been expected to travel to Islamabad for talks involving Iranian negotiators as the fragile Middle East ceasefire nears its end. U.S. officials are aiming to secure an agreement or framework with Iran, though details on the timing of the trip or meetings in Pakistan have not been released.

Key members of the expected U.S. delegation, including special envoy Steve Witkoff and Trump adviser Jared Kushner, also remain in the United States.

Earlier this month, Vance traveled to Pakistan to lead discussions with Iranian representatives, along with Witkoff and Kushner.

Following those talks, Vance said Iran refused to make what the U.S. considers a critical commitment: a clear pledge not to pursue nuclear weapons.

The delay comes as negotiations appear to remain unresolved and the administration weighs next steps.

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Politics
Vice President JD Vance has postponed a planned trip to Pakistan and is instead attending policy meetings at the White House, administration officials said Tuesday.
vance, pakistan, white house, meetings, iran, talks
155
2026-58-21
Tuesday, 21 April 2026 12:58 PM
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