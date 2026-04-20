Iran's Top Negotiator Rejects 'Threat'-Based Talks, Blames Trump

Iran's top negotiator and parliament speaker Mohammad Bagher Qalibaf said Monday that Tehran will not engage in talks with Washington under pressure, underscoring hardened rhetoric as tensions simmer between the two countries.

Qalibaf wrote in a post on X that Iran "does not accept negotiations under threats," according to Reuters, framing the current U.S. posture as coercive rather than diplomatic.

He accused U.S. President Donald Trump of trying to turn negotiations into what he described as a "table of surrender," signaling deep skepticism inside Iran's leadership toward renewed engagement.

The comments come amid growing uncertainty over whether a next round of talks will take place at all, with no confirmed timetable and lingering questions about Iran's willingness to participate, according to reporting from Reuters and other outlets.

U.S. officials have indicated talks remain possible, but Iranian officials have sent mixed signals in recent days, suggesting participation could hinge on a reduction in pressure and clearer guarantees from Washington.

Trump has also escalated his rhetoric, warning in recent remarks that the U.S. could respond forcefully — saying at one point that "a lot of bombs" could be used if diplomacy fails — further complicating prospects for negotiations.

The two sides remain far apart on core issues including sanctions relief, uranium enrichment limits, and regional security concerns.

Tensions have been building since Trump withdrew the United States from the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action during his first term, reimposing sweeping economic sanctions on Iran.

Iran has since expanded aspects of its nuclear program beyond the deal's limits, while insisting its activities are for peaceful purposes, a position it has reiterated in statements carried by Reuters.

U.S. officials, meanwhile, have warned that all options remain on the table to prevent Iran from obtaining a nuclear weapon, while also leaving open the possibility of diplomacy under stricter terms.

Qalibaf's remarks reflect a broader stance among Iranian hardliners who argue that negotiations with Washington cannot proceed unless sanctions are lifted and guarantees are offered against future U.S. withdrawals from agreements.

Analysts say such messaging is often aimed at both domestic audiences and international negotiators, reinforcing Iran's position ahead of any potential talks while pushing back against what it views as pressure tactics.

The latest exchange highlights the fragile state of U.S.-Iran relations, with no clear pathway to renewed negotiations as uncertainty over talks deepens and rhetoric intensifies on both sides.