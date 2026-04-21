Trump: 'I Expect to Be Bombing' If Iran Ceasefire Ends

President Donald Trump on Tuesday said he does not want to extend the ceasefire with Iran and added "I expect to be bombing" after the deadline passes.

During an interview on CNBC, Trump signaled a hard-line stance as negotiations continue, emphasizing that the United States holds a dominant military position and is prepared to act if a deal is not reached by the Wednesday deadline.

"Well, I expect to be bombing because I think that's a better attitude to go in with," Trump said, while also noting that the U.S. military is "raring to go."

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Trump indicated that while talks are ongoing, time is limited, and he is unwilling to prolong the ceasefire simply to accommodate negotiations.

"I don't want to do that," he said when asked about extending the deadline, underscoring his preference for decisive action.

At the same time, the president expressed optimism that Iran could ultimately agree to terms, saying, "I think we're going to end up with a great deal. I think they have no choice."

He pointed to the extensive damage already inflicted on Iran's military capabilities.

"We've taken out their navy, we've taken out their air force, we've taken out their leaders," Trump said, describing what he characterized as a sweeping dismantling of Iran's military infrastructure.

According to Trump, the campaign has effectively shifted the balance of power and placed the United States in a "very strong negotiating position."

He also suggested the conflict has resulted in what amounts to indirect regime change, even though that was not an explicit initial objective.

"It is regime change, no matter what you want to call it," Trump said, adding that new leadership elements in Iran may be more open to negotiations.

Trump framed the conflict as a long-overdue response to decades of aggression from Tehran, accusing Iran's leadership of widespread violence and instability in the region.

He argued that prior administrations failed to act decisively.

"We have 47 years with these bloodthirsty people, have been killing a lot of soldiers, a lot of our soldiers and a lot of other people," Trump said. "They killed 42,000 people over the last two months. And, you know, you get to a point where people don't want to mention that."

Despite the aggressive posture, Trump said Iran still has an opportunity to rebuild and rejoin the international community if it agrees to a deal.

"Iran can get themselves in a very good footing. If they make a deal, they can make themselves into a strong nation again, a wonderful nation again," he said, while warning that continued resistance would lead to further military consequences.

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The president also highlighted the strength of the U.S. military, crediting investments made during his first term and ongoing rebuilding efforts.

He said the U.S. is now better equipped than ever to sustain operations if necessary.

As the ceasefire deadline approaches, Trump's remarks to CNBC suggest the conflict could soon escalate again unless a breakthrough is achieved.

With both sides preparing for next steps, the coming days are likely to be critical in determining whether diplomacy or renewed military action will define the next phase of the Iran war.