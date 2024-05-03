WATCH TV LIVE

Sen. Vance Decries Biden Opening Obamacare to Migrants

By    |   Friday, 03 May 2024 07:29 PM EDT

Sen. J.D. Vance, R-Ohio, decried the actions of President Joe Biden on Friday, saying he is spending Americans' "hard-earned money" to cover the healthcare costs of illegal migrants.

"Today," a statement from Biden read, "my Administration is expanding affordable, quality health care coverage to Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) recipients."

In response to Biden, Vance stated, "There's an unprecedented crisis at our southern border, we've got major conflicts around the world, and families all across Ohio are getting crushed by inflation. Joe Biden's response to all this is to give your hard-earned money away to illegal immigrants in the form of taxpayer-funded healthcare. This is a slap in the face to every hardworking American who plays by the rules, and it would never happen if Donald Trump were president."

Last year, Vance, alongside Rep. Josh Brecheen, R-Okla., introduced the No Obamacare for Illegal Aliens Act in an effort to block the very aforementioned scenario from taking place.

Nick Koutsobinas

Nick Koutsobinas, a Newsmax writer, has years of news reporting experience. A graduate from Missouri State University’s philosophy program, he focuses on exposing corruption and censorship.

