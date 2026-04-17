Abbott Threatens $200 Million Cut to Texas Cities Over Immigration Policies

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott is threatening to cut roughly $200 million in public safety funding to Houston, Dallas, and Austin unless the cities revise policies that limit local police cooperation with federal immigration authorities, escalating a standoff over enforcement in the state’s largest metro areas.

The governor this week issued a warning to the three cities, targeting local ordinances that instruct officers not to prolong detentions, such as during traffic stops, to assist U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement — a policy that has drawn sharp criticism from state leaders.

Abbott's office argues the policies conflict with Senate Bill 4, a Texas law that bars local governments from adopting measures that "materially limit" immigration enforcement and requires cooperation with federal authorities.

"Cities in Texas are expected to make the streets safer, not more deadly," Abbott spokesperson Andrew Mahaleris said in a statement to The Texas Tribune.

The financial stakes are significant, with Houston facing the largest potential loss at about $110 million in grants, including funding tied to public safety operations.

Dallas could lose more than $32 million in general funding, along with more than $55 million connected to World Cup-related security efforts, while Austin risks about $2.5 million tied to public safety programs.

The dispute has intensified in recent days as Abbott expanded scrutiny beyond Houston to include other major cities, signaling a broader statewide enforcement effort.

The conflict comes amid a wider push by Texas to strengthen immigration enforcement, with Republican leaders arguing that local policies limiting cooperation with federal officials undermine state law and public safety priorities.

Senate Bill 4, first enacted in 2017 to ban so-called sanctuary policies, has become a centerpiece of that effort, and more recent legal developments have expanded the state's role in immigration enforcement, including allowing arrests tied to illegal entry under certain circumstances.

Attorney General Ken Paxton has also taken legal action, filing lawsuits against local jurisdictions such as Houston, alleging their policies violate state law and seeking to block enforcement.

Local officials, however, have pushed back, arguing their policies are designed to protect constitutional rights and maintain trust between law enforcement and immigrant communities.

Austin Mayor Kirk Watson defended the city's approach, saying, "The City of Austin has made great progress on public safety — but our APD officers do not have the capacity — and should not be asked — to do the jobs of other entities."

Watson added, "There is great irony that the state would try to punish the City for providing services that keep Austinites safe by threatening grants that keep Austin safe."

Houston Mayor John Whitmire described the situation as a "crisis situation" and said, "I think it's unfortunate that so much time and resources are being spent on an issue that should not be partisan."

Dallas officials also defended their policies, with spokesperson Rick Ericson stating, "We remain committed to complying with all applicable state and federal laws while continuing to prioritize public safety."

The outcome of the dispute could have far-reaching implications, as cities weigh whether to amend their policies or risk losing critical funding tied to law enforcement, emergency services, and large-scale event security.