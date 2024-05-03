Trump Rips Biden Allowing Healthcare for DACA Kids

Former President Donald Trump on Friday released a statement blasting President Joe Biden over his decision to allow federal healthcare to some immigrants who were illegally brought to the United States as children.

The Biden administration announced on Friday that it would allow participants in the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, a federal program launched under former President Barack Obama that provides immigrants who were brought illegally to the U.S. as children or who overstayed their visas with deportation relief and work permits, to enroll in the Health Insurance Marketplace and the Basic Health Program.

Trump, in a statement released by his presidential campaign's national press secretary, Caroline Leavitt, said that because of his successor's economic policies, "inflation continues to increase, job growth is slowing down, unemployment is at the highest level in two years, and more foreign-born workers are joining the labor force than native-born citizens."

The statement adds, "Yet Joe Biden continues to force hardworking, tax-paying, struggling Americans to pay for the housing, welfare, and now the healthcare of illegal immigrants."

It goes on to say that the decision to allow DACA recipients access to federally funded healthcare "is unfair and unsustainable," adding, "Joe Biden's handouts for illegal immigrants are especially devastating to Black Americans, Hispanic Americans, and union workers who are forced to watch their jobs and public resources stolen by people who illegally entered our country."

The statement concludes with a vow that, if reelected, "Trump will put America and the American worker first. He will seal the border, stop the invasion, and expand economic opportunity for American citizens, not illegal aliens."

Information from Reuters was used in this report.