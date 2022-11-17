Chinese Propaganda Newspaper Calls Trump's WH Pursuit a 'Tragedy'

The China-based Global Times newspaper has characterized former President Donald Trump's formal pursuit of the White House in 2024 as a "tragedy of American democracy," while predicting that Trump's return to politics would generically lead to "violence."

In the article, the Global Times — largely viewed as a mouthpiece for the Chinese government — wrote that the Chinese Foreign Ministry didn't have an official comment on Trump's third run at the White House.

Instead, the ministry labeled it a matter for "internal affairs."

"Trump's run is undoubtedly further worsening political divides in the U.S.," the Global Times wrote. "Trump is good at destroying his opponents' character rather than targeting their political views in gaining support; and as long as Trump is still active in American politics, political fragmentation and violence will not abate but will intensify."

The Global Times also sought the reaction of college professor Haidong Li, who classified the American political system as a "tragedy, as the current manifestation of the U.S. politics is that people expend too much energy and the country expends too many resources in the service of elections and politics itself, instead of letting the U.S. politics serve the welfare of people."

During his tenure as the 45th commander in chief, Trump prioritized negotiating American-friendly trade deals with Chinese leaders through higher taxes and formidable tariffs. He spoke out against China's telecommunications company, Huawei, doing business in America, as well.

Also, the Trump administration recognized the Chinese Communist Party's "genocide" of Muslim ethnic groups, namely the Uyghur people, in East Turkistan.

During Tuesday's reelection-campaign announcement, Trump promised to forge an "all-out campaign to eliminate America's dependence on China" upon returning to the White House.

"For the first time in memory, China was reeling and back on its heels. You've never seen that before because the United States was outdoing them on every single front, and China was paying billions and billions of dollars in taxes and tariffs," said Trump, while hearkening back to his days in office.

"Instead of jobs and factories leaving America for China, they were for the first time ever leaving China for America," added Trump.

Trump also said: "We will bring our supply chains, which are a disaster right now, you can't get anything."

After Trump's defeat to Joe Biden in the 2020 presidential election, the Chinese Communist Party reportedly proclaimed "Good riddance!" in a since-deleted tweet, via the state-run Xinhua News Agency.