Trump: China 'Took Care of Hunter, Took Care of Joe'

Sounding a long-held warning on China's economic prowess, former President Donald Trump lamented on Newsmax how it has afforded to "take care of everybody," namely Joe and Hunter Biden – all with money taken out of the U.S. to boot.

In an exclusive sitdown with Steve Cortes on Tuesday's "Cortes & Pellegrino," Trump even suggested China's malign buying power effectively permitted it to obfuscate its complicity in spreading the global coronavirus pandemic.

"I said from the very beginning that's where it came from," Trump said of Wuhan, China, where the Wuhan Institute of Virology is located. "I think it's obvious to smart people that's where it came from. I had no doubt about it.

"I was criticized by the press, because China has a lot of people taken care of. They took care of Hunter; they took care of Joe. They took care of everybody, didn't they?"

Trump added the media pushing the Democrats' Russia narrative aided the distraction of China's malfeasance in the COVID-19 infection that has killed 3.5 million worldwide.

"And people didn't want to say China," Trump added. "Usually they blame it on Russia. It was Russia, Russia, Russia.

"But I said right at the beginning, it came out of Wuhan.

"And that's where all the deaths were, by the way, when we first heard this; there were body bags, dead people, laying all over Wuhan."

Trump laments the lack of strength of the President Joe Biden in dealing with China and holding it accountable.

"We have to be stronger than what we are right now," Trump said. Right now, what's going on is just very unfortunate."

Ultimately, China's riches are coming from American consumers and business, allowing it to not only buy off world leaders, but it will build a world-class military, too.

"You look at the military they're building: It's just so big what they're doing, and they're doing it with money they take out of the United States," Trump warned.

