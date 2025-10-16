Rubio in New UFO Doc: Something in the Air; 'It's Not Ours'

Secretary of State Marco Rubio was prominently featured in the trailer for an upcoming documentary on UFOs in which high-ranking government officials confirm the existence of "otherworldly things."

Directed by Dan Farah, "The Age of Disclosure" premiered at the SXSW film festival this year and will stream on Prime beginning Nov. 21, along with a limited theatrical run in New York, Los Angeles, and Washington, D.C., to qualify for the Oscars.

Rubio is one of several high-ranking officials among both parties interviewed and is the first featured in the film's trailer.

"We've had repeated instances of something operating in the airspace over restricted nuclear facilities — and it's not ours," Rubio said.

The government oficially calls these objects unidentified anomalous phenomenon.

Rep. André Carson, D-Ind., a member of the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence, added, "These are otherworldly things that are performing maneuvers that haven't been seen."

Jay Stratton, whom the documentary described as the former head of the government's UAP Task Force, gave the trailer's most memorable line: "I have seen with my own eyes nonhuman craft and nonhuman beings."

The Trump administration has pledged to be more transparent about UFOs.

The White House announced in June an order to "restore American airspace sovereignty." The task force recognizes the growing threat of unmanned aircraft systems and seeks to increase restrictions over critical infrastructure and develop new drone detection technologies.

Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, D-N.Y., makes a brief appearance and said, "It's not acceptable to have secret parts of government that no one ever sees."

"People have been hurt protecting and hiding this information," added Rep. Anna Paulina Luna, R-Fla.

Rubio noted in the trailer that such secrecy was able to be kept from most of the government for decades because "even presidents have been operating on a need-to-know basis, but that begins to ramp out of control."

The National UFO Reporting Center noted in July that it had received more than 2,000 incidents of UFO sightings in the first half of 2025.

Rep. Tim Burchett, R-Tenn., concluded the trailer by affirming, "This is the biggest discovery in human history."