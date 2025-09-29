Rep. Burchett: UFOs Could Be Hiding Underwater

Rep. Tim Burchett, R-Tenn., said he believes alien entities are living in deep-water areas on Earth.

Burchett, long a believer in UFOs, made the comments in an interview with Red Panda Koala, a UFO researcher and documentary filmmaker.

The comments soon went viral on social media.

The Tennessee congressman said he believes alien civilizations may have been hiding in the ocean for generations, noting that U.S. Navy personnel have chased underwater craft moving at extraordinary speeds, surpassing the capability of U.S. military technology.

"We have naval personnel telling me we have these sightings, these underwater craft they're chasing that go hundreds of miles an hour, and the best we got is something that does maybe a little under 40 miles an hour," Burchett said. "So I got a lot of questions about that stuff."

Burchett has been vocal about his belief the government is covering up aliens. In 2023, he told Newsweek the U.S. government has recovered a UFO craft and possible "beings."

Burchett also said U.S. officials attempted to reverse-engineer the UFO craft to better understand the advanced alien technology.

Burchett told Newsmax in 2023 the U.S. government has recovered UFO crafts through the years but has been reluctant to share any of the details with the public.

"We've got some of our top pilots [in the U.S. Navy and Air Force] spotting these things" said Burchett. "I've talked to them.

"They're not allowed to testify in congressional hearings."

The UFO believer said he is not concerned about being the victim of an alien invasion.

"I'm not worried about them harming me," Burchett said in an interview with former Rep. Matt Gaetz in January. "I mean, with those capabilities, they would have barbecued us a long time ago."