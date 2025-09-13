Luis Elizondo to Newsmax: Data Need to Establish UFO Video Credibility

A group of military whistleblowers testified under oath Tuesday that they had witnessed UFOs and accused the U.S. intelligence community of attempting to conceal the encounters. Rep. Eric Burlison, R-Mo., presented startling video footage showing a UFO being hit by a Hellfire missile fired from a U.S. military drone on Oct. 30, 2024. Former Pentagon senior intelligence official Luis Elizondo told Newsmax on Saturday that "we need more metadata" to establish the credibility of the allegations.

"The problem is, we still don't know what we're looking at, and we need more information. We need more metadata to include velocity and altitude and trajectory. These are all very important in establishing what something is. So if it's something that is like, let's say a cluster of balloons, you could imagine that if a Hellfire missile were to hit a cluster of balloons, it'd almost be like going through a cloud or a mist where you might pop a couple balloons, but the rocket keeps on going. Now, if it's a solid surface, that's a different story, right?" Elizondo said during an appearance on “Saturday Agenda.”

Elizondo, who is the author of “Imminent: Inside the Pentagon’s Hunt for UFOs” said there are still multiple assessments needed to know exactly what the video shows.

"It’s a very compelling video, but we still don't know exactly what we're looking at. Secondly, the provenance still has not been established. Meaning when Representative Burlison first submitted this video for the public to to see, he did not say who it came from and understandably so trying to again protect whistleblowers. Now, in this case, it's really two things that I think it's important for the audience. If this turns out to be authentic MQ-9 drone footage, then all of a sudden you've established some of its provenance. It's probably a legitimate video," he added.

