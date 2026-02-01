US Boosting Mideast Air Defenses Before Iran Strike

The Pentagon is moving additional air defense systems into the Middle East as the U.S. prepares for the possibility of Iranian retaliation should President Donald Trump order strikes against Tehran, The Wall Street Journal reported Sunday.

U.S. officials told The Journal that American airstrikes on Iran are not imminent, but military planners are accelerating defensive deployments to protect Israel, Arab allies, and U.S. forces if a broader conflict erupts.

While the U.S. could conduct limited strikes immediately if ordered, officials said a more decisive campaign — the type Trump has asked the military to prepare for — would likely trigger a proportional Iranian response.

The U.S. already has significant air defenses in the region, including Navy destroyers capable of intercepting missiles and drones.

But the Pentagon is now deploying an additional Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) battery and Patriot air defense systems to bases housing U.S. troops in Jordan, Kuwait, Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, and Qatar, according to the report.

"The air defense question is key — the extent to which we have sufficient materiel to ensure that our troops and assets in the region are going to be protected from some kind of Iranian retaliation," Suzanne Maloney, a former State Department official, told the Journal.

THAAD systems are designed to intercept ballistic missiles at high altitude, while Patriot systems defend against shorter-range threats.

White House spokeswoman Anna Kelly said Trump "has many options at his disposal with regard to Iran."

"The president has stated he hopes that no action will be necessary, but the Iranian regime should make a deal before it is too late," Kelly said.

Trump told reporters he believes Iran is negotiating seriously but warned that "big, powerful ships heading in that direction" remain an option if diplomacy fails.

Iran's Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei responded Sunday, saying, "The Americans should know if they start a war, this time it will be a regional war."

The critical role of air defense was highlighted in June, when U.S. forces assisted Israel in intercepting Iranian missile barrages amid operations to neutralize Iran's nuclear program. Iran later fired missiles at Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar, home to the U.S. regional air command. American and Qatari Patriot systems intercepted most of the attack.

U.S. officials believe Iran would respond more forcefully to a broader campaign, potentially using ballistic missiles and proxy forces throughout the region.

Gulf states are also preparing. Saudi Arabia has purchased seven THAAD batteries, according to the report.