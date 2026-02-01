WATCH TV LIVE

Top US, Israeli Generals Meet at Pentagon Amid Soaring Iran Tensions

Secretary of War Pete Hegseth (AP)

Sunday, 01 February 2026 12:55 PM EST

The top U.S. and Israeli generals held talks at the Pentagon on Friday amid soaring tensions with Iran, two U.S. officials told Reuters on Sunday, speaking on condition of anonymity.

The officials did not offer details about the closed-door discussions between U.S. General Dan Caine, the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, and Eyal Zamir, the Israeli armed forces chief of staff. The meeting has not been previously reported.

The United States has ramped up its naval presence and hiked its air defenses in the Middle East after President Donald Trump repeatedly threatened Iran, trying to pressure it to the negotiating table. Iran's leadership warned on Sunday of a regional conflict if the U.S. were to attack it.

© 2026 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


