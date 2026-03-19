Tulsi Gabbard: Missile Threat to US Growing

Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard said Thursday that the United States faces increasing missile threats from hostile nations.

Testifying before the Senate Intelligence Committee, Gabbard said adversaries including China, Russia, North Korea, Iran, and Pakistan are rapidly expanding their missile capabilities, putting the United States at risk.

According to the intelligence community's latest annual threat assessment, the number of missiles capable of reaching the United States could increase from more than 3,000 today to more than 16,000 by 2035, an increase that underscores the urgency of strengthening national defense.

"These countries are developing an array of advanced missile delivery systems with nuclear and conventional payloads that put our homeland in range," Gabbard said.

The report highlights North Korea's successful testing of intercontinental ballistic missiles capable of striking the U.S., while Iran has developed space-launch technology that could be adapted into long-range intercontinental ballistic missiles in the coming years.

Pakistan's growing missile program could also eventually threaten the U.S. mainland.

At the same time, Russia and China are continuing to enhance both traditional and next-generation missile systems, including hypersonic weapons designed to evade existing defenses.

The escalating threat comes as President Donald Trump pushes forward with a homeland defense initiative known as the "Golden Dome," a missile defense system modeled in part after Israel's Iron Dome.

The Golden Dome would integrate ground-based interceptors, satellite tracking systems, and space-based capabilities to detect, track, and neutralize incoming missile threats.

Officials say the system is needed to keep pace with evolving adversary technology.

The program's director, Gen. Michael Guetlein, said the cost of the system has risen to about $185 billion, reflecting efforts to deploy space-based tracking and defense capabilities.

Major defense contractors, including Lockheed Martin, RTX, and Northrop Grumman, are now involved in developing the system.

Experts warn that missile threats are no longer limited to traditional ballistic weapons.

The rapid proliferation of drones, often far cheaper and more difficult to track, adds another layer of complexity.

Iran has played a role in spreading drone technology, supplying systems to Russia and other actors while expanding its own capabilities.

The intelligence report says U.S. adversaries are monitoring U.S. defense plans and will likely adjust their strategies accordingly, further intensifying the arms race.

Despite these challenges, defense officials argue that failing to act would leave the United States dangerously exposed.

Supporters of the Golden Dome initiative say it represents an investment in national security as global threats rise.

Gabbard said the next decade could bring increased risk to the U.S. homeland, making missile defense a priority.

Reuters contributed to this report.