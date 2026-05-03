Spirit Says Most Customers Refunded, Staff Returned After Shutdown

Spirit Airlines said on Sunday it had almost completed refunding passengers and returning its crew to their home bases following its decision to cease operations over the weekend.
Spirit abruptly canceled flights early on Saturday morning, stranding passengers and staff around the U.S., the Caribbean, and Latin America, after collapsing under financial pressures that included a sharp rise in fuel costs due to the Iran war.
The carrier had more than 4,000 domestic flights scheduled through May 15, according to data from aviation analytics firm Cirium.
Most customers who booked with credit or debit cards were refunded by Saturday evening, with a small percentage still being processed, the company said.
A final group of about 1,500 crew members was rebased over the weekend.
Other airlines have offered discounted rescue fares for stranded passengers.
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