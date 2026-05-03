Spirit Says Most Customers Refunded, Staff Returned After Shutdown

Spirit Airlines said on Sunday it had almost completed refunding passengers and returning its crew to ‌their home bases following ​its decision to cease operations over the weekend.

Spirit abruptly ⁠canceled flights early on Saturday ​morning, stranding passengers and staff around the ⁠U.S., the Caribbean, and Latin America, after collapsing under financial pressures that included a ‌sharp rise in fuel ​costs due to ‌the Iran war.

The carrier had more ‌than 4,000 domestic flights scheduled through May 15, according to data from ⁠aviation analytics firm Cirium.

Most ‌customers who ⁠booked with credit or debit cards ⁠were refunded ⁠by Saturday evening, with a small percentage ‌still being processed, the company said.

A final group of about 1,500 crew members ‌was ​rebased over the ‌weekend.

Other airlines have offered discounted rescue fares for stranded passengers.