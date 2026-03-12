WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: us | japan | golden dome | missile defense shield

Japan to Join US Golden Dome Missile Defense Initiative

Thursday, 12 March 2026 08:56 PM EDT

Japan plans to inform the United States of its intention to join the next-generation missile defense initiative known as the Golden Dome during a summit this month, Yomiuri reported Friday, citing government officials.

Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi will announce the plan when she meets President Donald Trump in Washington, D.C., on March 19, the newspaper reported. The initiative aims to bolster defenses against threats such as hypersonic glide vehicles being developed by Russia and China. The U.S. envisions deploying interceptors in space with operations beginning by January 2029.

