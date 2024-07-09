Biden's Struggles Could Influence Trump's VP Pick

President Joe Biden's ongoing struggles in the days following his debate performance have left Republican presumptive nominee Donald Trump feeling bullish on his chances to win in November, a situation that could influence his decision in a running mate, Axios reported Monday.

That could benefit Sen. J.D. Vance, R-Ohio, according to the report.

The consensus is that Trump's final three choices are Vance; North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum; and Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla.

With Biden flailing and trying to fend off an uprising within his own party, Trump might now be more inclined to go with a conservative firebrand like Vance over the more political choices of Burgum or Rubio, according to Axios, adding that Vance is closest to Trump's ideological match.

Trump said Monday night that he'll announce his pick before the GOP convention in Milwaukee, which kicks off Monday. He previously said that his pick would be at the June 27 debate in Atlanta; six candidates were there, including Vance, Rubio, and Burgum.

"Probably a little before the convention, but not much," Trump said in an interview Monday night. "It could even be during the convention that we're doing it. I'd love to do it during the convention. I think it would be a very interesting buildup and important for the convention."

The Hill reported Trump could make the announcement Tuesday night at a campaign rally in Florida or at a Pennsylvania rally on Saturday or on Truth Social. Rubio has a speaking role at Tuesday night's rally.

"There's been no indication when it will be or who it will be. President Trump and his team have done an epic job building suspense," one Republican strategist told The Hill.

Both Rubio and Vance said Sunday they had not heard from Trump one way or the other.

The Wall Street Journal has endorsed Burgum; conservative TV personality Bill O'Reilly said he's 90% sure Trump will go with Rubio; Vance has been endorsed by several conservative lawmakers.

"Anyone telling you they know who or when President Trump will choose his VP is lying unless that person is named Donald J. Trump," senior campaign adviser Brian Hughes said in a statement to The Hill.