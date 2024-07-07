Sen. Vance: VP Call Hasn't Come Yet From Trump

Sen. J.D. Vance said Sunday that he has "not gotten the call" yet from former President Donald Trump about being his running mate, but either way, he's fighting to return him to the White House.

"We'll let the media know if I ever get that call, but most importantly, we're just trying to work to elect Donald Trump and whoever the vice president is," the Ohio Republican, said to be on Trump's shortlist, told NBC News' "Meet the Press." "It's the leadership style that works for the American people, and I think we have to bring that back to the White House, and I'm fighting to do that."

Vance also said he will not contest the results of the 2024 election, so long as the process is "free and fair."

"We will use constitutional processes to challenge issues if we think there are issues, but if it's a free and fair election, we will do what the constitution requires, and we will accept the results, and I expect the results to reelect Donald Trump," he said.

However, Vance disagreed with show anchor Kristen Welker when she said refusing to concede feeds into skepticism about the national election process.

"I think that feeding into people's concerns about the electoral process is that one-half of America's political segment won't support legislation to allow illegal aliens to vote and you have to present I.D. for anything in this country," said Vance. "What I think undermines people's confidence in the electoral system is when the media is incurious about obvious examples of progress about the electoral system."

He added that he wants to work so people have more confidence in their election results.

Vance also on Sunday called it "interesting" that the "media and the Democrats have lost their mind" over Trump's statement that he will appoint a special prosecutor to go after President Joe Biden and his family, should he defeat the president in November.

"Donald Trump is talking about appointing a special prosecutor to investigate Joe Biden for wrongdoing," said Vance. "Joe Biden has done exactly that for the last few years and has done far more in addition to to engage in political opposition."

Further, the senator said, there are "many instances of wrongdoing" that have been identified by the House Oversight Committee.

Vance also argued about the prosecutions against Trump, including Welker's contention that it was Attorney General Merrick Garland, not Biden, who appointed a special prosecutor.

"Joe Biden appointed the Attorney General Merrick Garland, who of course, answers to Joe Biden, and can be fired by Joe Biden," said Vance.

Vance also on Sunday was asked about the conservative Heritage Foundation and its leader's comments about a "bloodless" revolution, and insisted that "political violence is never justified."

"The Heritage Foundation does a lot of good work, and it does a lot of things I disagree with and a lot of things that I agree with," he said. "It works with public policy, and it's an important part of how D.C functions and operates."

He was also asked about Trump disavowing Project 2025, a policy statement from several conservative sources that has been pilloried by the left, including Biden.

"I want to be clear here that Trump explicitly has said his own transition team runs the Trump transition and will run the Trump administration," said Vance. "What the media and Democrats are trying to do is attach the most unpopular elements to the Trump administration. It's a 900-page document. I guarantee there are things Trump likes and dislikes about the 900-page document, but he is the person that will determine the agenda of the next administration."